Cast Set for Scott Joplin's TREEMONISHA

The cast has arrived for the Florida premiere of Scott Joplin’s Treemonisha presented by Opera Orlando on May 16 - 18 at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center. Stage director Roberta Emerson and conductor Everett McCorvey lead a star-studded cast with soprano Taylor-Alexis DuPont in the title role, joined by tenor Leo Williams as Remus, Broadway star Brian Love as Zodzetrick, soprano NaGuanda Nobles as Monisha, baritone Geoffrey Peterson as Simon, and bass-baritone Lloyd Reshard, Jr. as Ned. Opera Orlando Studio Artists Thandolwethu Mamba and Kristen Marie Gillis round out the cast as Parson Alltalk and Lucy with Opera Orlando SINGS alumni Israel Anderson and Karl Auguste as Andy and Cephus.

“Opera Orlando is thrilled to welcome several new artists and welcome back some familiar faces for this history-in-the-making production of Treemonisha,” stated Opera Orlando general director Gabriel Preisser. “We are especially thrilled to have the talented and distinguished duo of Roberta and Everett leading this project with such joy, passion, and love for this piece.”

Opera Orlando Chorus members are joined by students from Bethune-Cookman University and members of the Opera Orlando Youth Company to round out the ensemble for the production, along with local dancers led by choreographer Bethany Hemmans and dance captain Montez Walker.

Opera Orlando concludes its 2024-25 Destiny + Desire Season with the Florida premiere of Scott Joplin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning opera Treemonisha, America’s “first opera” and a true celebration of community and family.

