THE SCARLET LETTER Comes to American Stage This Month

American Stage is kicking off the new year with playwright Kate Hammill's sultry, defiant reimagining of Nathaniel Hawthorne's classic novel, A Scarlet Letter. Performances run January 21 - February 15, 2026.

Directing the play is Arpita Mukherjee, an award-winning director and theatre maker known for her work on both stage and screen. She recently made her Broadway debut as resident director of The Kite Runner and has developed film, and television projects with Netflix, AMC, and Sony.

Hamill's adaptation of The Scarlet Letter transforms the 19th-century narrative into a richly theatrical experience that centers on Hester Prynne's journey in Puritan New England, but still resonates with a modern audience. The production will include modern elements, featuring a sound design by Joyce Ciesil with a playlist that blends Berliner techno-pop and Phoebe Bridgers-style songwriting; scenic design by Yoon Bae that merges the starkness of Brutalist architecture with the aesthetics of Puritan New England; and puppet design by Michael Horn, who will create an uncanny puppet version of Hester's daughter Pearl, to be puppeted by Noa Friedman.

The play distills the heart of Hawthorne's story into an urgent and compelling stage work, amplifying themes of autonomy and resistance as Hester strives to forge her own path amid relentless scrutiny.

“What I liked so much about the adaptation is this idea that patriarchy hurts everyone. That liberation is really something that should be for all, and these systems end up creating so much pain across social strata and gender,” said Mukherjee, in a conversation with local playwright Jenna Jane.

For Mukherjee, this production continues The Scarlet Letter's evolution as a modern theatrical classic. Hamill's version has been recognized for its incisive adaptation of Hawthorne's original themes while making them accessible and engaging for contemporary audiences.

“Who gets to decide what is punishment -- and who gets to decide who gets punished for what -- is a kind of old, old story that seems to be just as relevant today,” she adds.

Audiences can go behind the scenes with Scenic Designer Yoon Bae and Puppet Designer Michael Horn at American Stage's Behind the Scenes event on January 11, 2026 at 3pm. The event will take place at American Stage, with free admission. RSVP for the event at www.americanstage.org/community-engagement.