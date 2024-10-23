Cast Announced For The 24-25 National Tour Of THE CHER SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New casting has been announced for the 2024-2025 National Tour of the Tony-Award winning musical THE CHER SHOW. Following the critically acclaimed 2023-2024 season, the production officially reopens in Orlando, FL on November 12, 2024, following previews in Duluth, GA, and Clemson, SC.

The new tour marks the return of the three actresses - Catherine Ariale, Ella Perez, and Morgan Scott - who bring Cher to life in memorable star turns. Lorenzo Pugliese will reprise his heralded performance as the iconic Sonny Bono.

For six straight decades, one unstoppable force has dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical depiction of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. The wall-to-wall Tony Award-winning showcase of Bob Mackie’s costumes and Cher’s most famous outfits sparkle with majestic theatrical dazzle.

Also reprising their roles in this year’s tour are Tyler Pirrung as Bob Mackie and Mike Bindeman as Gregg Allman/John Southall. Joining the tour is Kristin Rose Kelleher as Georgia Holt/Lucille Ball, and rounding out the National Tour cast are Neftali Benitez, Alli Bossart, Emma Jade Branson, Kevin Michael Buckley, Samantha Butts, Iraya Catalina, Grace Crugnale, Catherine Garcia, Kirstin Angelina Henry, Mason Derreck Lewis, Claire Marshall, Chase McCall, Hans Mueh, Sydney Rose, Blaise Rossmann, and Mark Tran Russ.

The 2024-2025 National Tour of THE CHER SHOW is again directed by Casey Hushion, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, costume design by Bob Mackie, and scenic design by Kelly James Tighe. Lighting design is by Charlie Morrison, with sound design by Daniel Lundberg, co-video design by Jonathan Infante and Kelly James Tighe, music supervision by Kristin Stowell, and casting by Alison Franck. Daniel Sher is the executive producer.

THE CHER SHOW has 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

For the full tour route and more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com.

