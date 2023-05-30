CFCArts Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off June With Symphonic Swing, Followed By Hand-Drawn Jazz From CFCArts Big Band

The powerful instrumental ensembles of Central Florida Community Arts are heating up this summer!

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Titusville Playhouse Photo 2 Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Titusville Playhouse
Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates Photo 3 Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates
Broadway-Aimed Musical GRACE Continues Development in Orlando Photo 4 Broadway-Aimed Musical GRACE Continues Development in Orlando

Broadway-Aimed Musical GRACE Continues Development in Orlando

Broadway-Aimed Musical GRACE Continues Development in Orlando

The powerful instrumental ensembles of Central Florida Community Arts are heating up this summer!

The CFCArts Symphony Orchestra is presenting Symphonic Swing, June 8 & 9 at Northland Church in Longwood. Then, CFCArts Big Band will perform Hand-Drawn Jazz, June 17 & 18 at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando. 

Join the largest community orchestra in the country – and a few special guests – as we sweep you off your feet at Symphonic Swing, one of our most stylish and fun concerts of the year!

You don't want to miss this joyous concert that weaves together the timeless classics of Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, and Louis Armstrong with the symphonic stylings of George Gershwin, and the unforgettable songs of Irving Berlin!

When performed by over 200 musicians, you'll experience this music as you've never heard it before.

Featuring Rhapsody in Blue, In the Mood, Caravan, What a Wonderful World, La Suerte de los Tontos, Music from Chicago; La, La, Land and more.

June 8 @ 7:30 PM

June 9 @ 7:30 PM

Northland Church

520 Dog Track Rd., Longwood

Tickets start at $10. Children under 3 FREE

For as long as animators have been bringing stories and characters to life, they have looked to jazz composers to lend a sense of energy, improvisation, and whimsy to their creations.

Featuring 40 incredibly talented local musicians in the CFCArts Big Band, Hand-Drawn Jazz will be an exploration and a celebration of the intersection of jazz and animation. With music from so many of your favorites like The Pink Panther, Toy Story, The Incredibles, Cowboy Bebop, and Encanto, this will be a family-friendly musical experience full of great music and a few creative surprises.

Featuring Bare Necessities, Into the Unknown, Linus and Lucy, Friend Like Me, and more.

June 17 @ 3:00 and 7:30 PM

June 18 @ 3:00 PM

Dr. Phillips Center

445 S Magnolia Ave., Orlando

Tickets start at $10. Children under 3 FREE

Tickets and more information are available at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Titusville Playhouse Photo
Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Titusville Playhouse

“White. A blank page or canvas. The challenge: bring order to the whole.” These words begin Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning musical, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE – an exploration of the passion and beauty found in creativity and art as told through the fictionalized eyes of the artist Georges Seurat. In mounting this rarely produced musical as the close to its 58th season, Titusville Playhouse gloriously captures the emotion, the urgency, the relevance, and the importance of this Sondheim classic and delivers it flawlessly.

Broadway-Aimed Musical GRACE Continues Development in Orlando Photo
Broadway-Aimed Musical GRACE Continues Development in Orlando

Grace, a new musical aiming to land on Broadway or a big national tour, has gone back to development at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts after a first run of public performances last year

Osceola Arts Premieres CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90S MUSICAL This June Photo
Osceola Arts Premieres CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90S MUSICAL This June

Osceola Arts is thrilled to bring Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical to the stage for the very first time. Beginning Friday, June 9th and running through Sunday, June 18th, the Central Florida premiere of this new musical will be on the Osceola Arts Main Stage.

Pride Month Kicks Off With History Fort Lauderdales TAKE PRIDE! A RETROSPECTIVE OF LGBTQ L Photo
Pride Month Kicks Off With History Fort Lauderdale's TAKE PRIDE! A RETROSPECTIVE OF LGBTQ LIFE IN SOUTH FLORIDA

PRIDE month kicks off with History Fort Lauderdale's “Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life in South Florida” exhibit opening reception at 6 p.m. on May 31 at Galleria Fort Lauderdale.


More Hot Stories For You

Broadway-Aimed Musical GRACE Continues Development in OrlandoBroadway-Aimed Musical GRACE Continues Development in Orlando
Osceola Arts Premieres CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90S MUSICAL This JuneOsceola Arts Premieres CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90S MUSICAL This June
Pride Month Kicks Off With History Fort Lauderdale's TAKE PRIDE! A RETROSPECTIVE OF LGBTQ LIFE IN SOUTH FLORIDAPride Month Kicks Off With History Fort Lauderdale's TAKE PRIDE! A RETROSPECTIVE OF LGBTQ LIFE IN SOUTH FLORIDA
Riverside Theatre Offers Backstage ToursRiverside Theatre Offers Backstage Tours

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
Athens Theatre (4/12-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville
Athens Theatre (7/14-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Symphonic Swing
Northland Church (6/08-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Discover the City Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty & the Beast: In Concert
Northland Church (9/07-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
Athens Theatre (9/22-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hand-Drawn Jazz
Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater (Dr. Phillips Center) (6/17-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Frozen JR
Athens Theatre (1/26-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice @ Wonderland
Shoestring Theatre (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: A 90's Musical
Osceola Arts (6/09-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You