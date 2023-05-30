CFCArts Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off June With Symphonic Swing, Followed By Hand-Drawn Jazz From CFCArts Big Band

The powerful instrumental ensembles of Central Florida Community Arts are heating up this summer!

The CFCArts Symphony Orchestra is presenting Symphonic Swing, June 8 & 9 at Northland Church in Longwood. Then, CFCArts Big Band will perform Hand-Drawn Jazz, June 17 & 18 at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando.

Join the largest community orchestra in the country – and a few special guests – as we sweep you off your feet at Symphonic Swing, one of our most stylish and fun concerts of the year!

You don't want to miss this joyous concert that weaves together the timeless classics of Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, and Louis Armstrong with the symphonic stylings of George Gershwin, and the unforgettable songs of Irving Berlin!

When performed by over 200 musicians, you'll experience this music as you've never heard it before.

Featuring Rhapsody in Blue, In the Mood, Caravan, What a Wonderful World, La Suerte de los Tontos, Music from Chicago; La, La, Land and more.

June 8 @ 7:30 PM

June 9 @ 7:30 PM

Northland Church

520 Dog Track Rd., Longwood

Tickets start at $10. Children under 3 FREE

For as long as animators have been bringing stories and characters to life, they have looked to jazz composers to lend a sense of energy, improvisation, and whimsy to their creations.

Featuring 40 incredibly talented local musicians in the CFCArts Big Band, Hand-Drawn Jazz will be an exploration and a celebration of the intersection of jazz and animation. With music from so many of your favorites like The Pink Panther, Toy Story, The Incredibles, Cowboy Bebop, and Encanto, this will be a family-friendly musical experience full of great music and a few creative surprises.

Featuring Bare Necessities, Into the Unknown, Linus and Lucy, Friend Like Me, and more.

June 17 @ 3:00 and 7:30 PM

June 18 @ 3:00 PM

Dr. Phillips Center

445 S Magnolia Ave., Orlando

Tickets start at $10. Children under 3 FREE

Tickets and more information are available at Click Here