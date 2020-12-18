CFCArts Announces Plans For 2021, Including SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) today announced plans for moving forward with shows in 2021. With their commitment to the guiding principles of Safety, Flexibility, Creativity, and Inclusivity the 2021 shows include outdoor venues, socially distant seating, and continued virtual opportunities.

"We are among only twelve percent of arts organizations that continuously operated in 2020," said Joshua Vickery, founder and executive director of CFCArts. "Our focus on flexibility and safety will allow us to move forward into the new year."

The theatre program, which has largely been virtual due to social distancing requirements, will launch in February with Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020. The production will be performed in a reconfigured black box theatre at the CFCArts campus. Titles in the rest of the season will be announced in January, along with a variety of locations around Central Florida.

Children and Youth Arts programs take center stage in the spring season with a revue, a classic musical, a Disney favorite and a fast-paced play. The Community Choir and the Symphony Orchestra will revisit the special moments of the past year by celebrating how music brings people together, even during the separations our community experienced in the past year.

The Big Band offers a celebration of Jazz in tribute to the African American artists who pioneered the art form. In an outdoor concert at the Apopka Amphitheater, the event will honor Black History Month.

For more information visit CFCArts.com.

Songs for A New World

Show Description: The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), Songs for a New World is a contemporary song cycle of unfailing self-exploration. Interwoven throughout history, time, and space, Songs for a New World transports audiences from 1492 on a Spanish sailing ship, to the ledge of a New York City apartment, and deep into the struggles of a broken marriage. The powerful and commanding score celebrates love, life, and the infinite possibilities of a new world.

Dates: February 4 through February 21, 2021, Times vary

Location: CFCArts Black Box Theatre

Tickets on Sale: Friday, December 18, 2020, 9 a.m.

Rock On! A Jukebox Musical Revue

Show Description: There's something for everyone in this musical revue spanning decades and genres, from pop, to jazz, to rock and roll! Relive the most exciting eras in musical history through selections from everyone's favorite jukebox musicals - from classics like Mamma Mia and Jersey Boys, to newer hits like American Idiot and Beautiful! Our young stars, from our preschool performers to our teenage triple-threats, will dazzle and delight as they encourage our audience to Rock On!

Dates: March 12 and 13

Location: Trinity Prep

Disney's Moana Jr.

Show Description: This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Disney's Moana Jr. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

Dates: May 21 and 22

Location: Trinity Prep

The Sound of Music

Show Description: The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows a postulant full of joie de vivre who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain Von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

Dates: June 4 and 5

Location: Trinity Prep

The 39 Steps

Show Description: Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented small cast), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

Dates: TBD

Location: TBD

The Big Band - A Tribute to Jazz: Celebrating Black History Month

From Duke Ellington and Count Basie to Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder, come enjoy the music of some of America's most iconic Black composers and songwriters. Join the CFCArts Big Band for a journey through decades of incredible music that helped change our country and culture. Jazz is the most distinctly American musical genre and there is no better time to celebrate the people and moments that created it than Black History Month.

Dates: Sunday, February 28

Location: Apopka Amphitheater

Community Choir - Happy Holidays to You!

Show Description: A musical revue and celebration of the biggest holidays and seasons throughout the year including Valentine's Day, July 4th, Spring Break, Halloween and Christmas. Celebrate your favorite times of the year through some of the best loved songs of the past century. Join us on a celebratory journey of 365 days of the year as we prepare to deck the halls, fall in love, wave a flag, play in the sand, and everything else in between!

Dates: May 7 and 8

Location: Calvary Orlando

Symphony Orchestra - The Year That Wasn't: A heartfelt and humorous musical tribute to what we missed in 2020

Show Description: The CFCArts Symphony Orchestra for a musical look back at all the things we missed in 2020. Full of heart, humor, and incredible music, the concert celebrates everything from the Olympics to blockbuster movies to family vacations and holidays.

Dates: June 4 and 5

Location: Calvary Orlando