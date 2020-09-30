Broadway in Orlando Series Postponed Until April 2021

The first show in the series currently on the schedule is Cats, scheduled for April 20-25, 2021.

The upcoming Broadway in Orlando 2021 series performances at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed to April 2021, Spectrum News reports.

The first show in the series currently on the schedule is Cats, scheduled for April 20-25, 2021. Hamilton, an add-on to the series ticket package, is scheduled for May 4-30, 2021.

The rest of the Broadway shows have been rescheduled, except for Wicked and The Cher Show, which have been cancelled altogether. The Cher Show has been replaced by Jesus Christ Superstar, set for June 15-21.

Tootsie, originally scheduled for November 24-29, 2020, has been rescheduled for November 2-7, 2021. Hadestown, which has scheduled for December 15-20, 2020, now is scheduled for September 21-26, 2021. The Band's Visit has been moved from January 5-10, 2021 to August 24-29, 2021.The Prom, originally scheduled for February 16-21, 2021, now is scheduled for December 7-12, 2021.

Read more on Spectrum News.

