Broadway Veteran Larry Alexander Lights Up The WP Playhouse Cabaret Stage With BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS

Stepping directly out of his current role on The Winter Park Playhouse mainstage, Broadway veteran Larry Alexander lights up the theatre's Spotlight Cabaret Series with his latest solo cabaret - Broadway Showstoppers - December 14 and 15, 2022. Playhouse Music Director, Mr. Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

In Broadway Showstoppers, Larry Alexander, a long standing Actors' Equity professional, will perform many of the most famous "11 o'clock numbers" from well-loved Broadway shows including songs from Kander and Ebb, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Comden and Green, Stephen Schwartz, the Gershwin's and more!

Larry Alexander's Broadway credits include his role as Marius in the original New York Broadway cast of Les Miserables. His Off-Broadway credits include Freddy in My Fair Lady with Maximillian Schell, Tony in West Side Story, and the Opening Act of Liza Minnelli in Concert -World Tour. Currently residing in Sarasota, FL, Larry has graced the Playhouse mainstage in A Marvelous Party, Daddy long Legs, I Love A Piano and the theatre's current production of Steppin' Out With Irving Berlin. Larry's national and regional stage credits are numerous and he continues to deliver superlative performances wherever he performs.

"Larry is an outstanding performer and patrons adore him! This cabaret is going to be fabulous and will sell out fast so get your tickets today!" confirms Playhouse Executive Director, Heather Alexander.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. The cabaret performances will take place in the theatre lobby and seating is limited. Lobby doors and bar open at 6:30 pm and the cabaret begins at 7:30 pm. Advance reservations and early arrival are strongly recommended. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually January 6 - 9, 2023. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, January 6,2023. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.