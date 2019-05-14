BWW Interview: Parker James Fullmore of BILLY ELLIOT at The Garden Theatre
Parker James Fullmore has been playing Billy Elliot across the country for the past three years. His latest stop is at the Garden Theatre, where he'll be performing the role through June 2.
I sat down with Parker to talk about Orlando, the importance of Billy's story, advice for future Billys, and more!
Check out our interview below!
BILLY ELLIOT runs at the Garden Theatre through June 2. Visit their website for more information.
Related Articles View More Orlando Stories Shows
From This Author Clarissa Moon
Clarissa Moon has been writing for Broadway World since 2016. She has performed professionally in Central Florida at theaters including the Orlando REP, Mad Cow, (read more...)
BWW Interview: T.J. Dawe of OPERATIC PANIC ATTACK at Orlando Fringe
BWW Interview: Ralph Krumins, Raina Grabowski, and Alaric Frinzi of PRINCE(CESS) at Orlando Fringe
BWW Interview: J. Scott Browning and Adam Murray of FLORIDA MAN at Orlando Fringe
BWW Interview: Keith Alessi of TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE at Orlando Fringe
BWW Interview: John Mark Jernigan of GOODBYE at Orlando Fringe
BWW Interview: Charlie Ross of ONE MAN STAR WARS at Orlando Fringe