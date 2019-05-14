BWW Interview: Parker James Fullmore of BILLY ELLIOT at The Garden Theatre

Parker James Fullmore has been playing Billy Elliot across the country for the past three years. His latest stop is at the Garden Theatre, where he'll be performing the role through June 2.

I sat down with Parker to talk about Orlando, the importance of Billy's story, advice for future Billys, and more!

Check out our interview below!

BILLY ELLIOT runs at the Garden Theatre through June 2. Visit their website for more information.





