BWW Interview: Charlie Ross of ONE MAN STAR WARS at Orlando Fringe

Charlie Ross performs the entire original Star Wars trilogy by himself in ONE MAN STAR WARS at the Orlando Fringe.

In a special Fringe edition of "Clarissa Moon Talks to the Stars," I sat down with Ross to talk about his adventures touring the show, doing what feels right, and more!

The Orlando Fringe ends May 27. For more information, visit orlandofringe.org.





