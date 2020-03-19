BWW Interview: Brooklyn-based musician Kristin Eley talks coronavirus recovery

Article Pixel Mar. 19, 2020  

Brooklyn-based musician Kristin Eley recovered from the coronavirus just days ago.

Local audiences might recognize Eley from her time as a musician in Orlando. Now, Eley works as a teacher for the United Nations International School, Camp Broadway, and the New York Pops Teaching Program. As a singer-songwriter, she released her EP "Little Yellow Room" in late 2019.

I connected with Eley on the video chat platform Zoom to discuss her experience with the virus, her career since leaving Orlando, and more.



Related Articles View More Orlando Stories   Shows

From This Author Clarissa Moon

  • BWW Interview: Brooklyn-based musician Kristin Eley talks coronavirus recovery
  • BWW Interview: Cameron Francis and Kristin Shirilla of CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Orlando Shakes
  • BWW Interview: T.J. Dawe of OPERATIC PANIC ATTACK at Orlando Fringe
  • BWW Interview: Ralph Krumins, Raina Grabowski, and Alaric Frinzi of PRINCE(CESS) at Orlando Fringe