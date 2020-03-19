BWW Interview: Brooklyn-based musician Kristin Eley talks coronavirus recovery

Brooklyn-based musician Kristin Eley recovered from the coronavirus just days ago.

Local audiences might recognize Eley from her time as a musician in Orlando. Now, Eley works as a teacher for the United Nations International School, Camp Broadway, and the New York Pops Teaching Program. As a singer-songwriter, she released her EP "Little Yellow Room" in late 2019.

I connected with Eley on the video chat platform Zoom to discuss her experience with the virus, her career since leaving Orlando, and more.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories