Arts Garage In Delray Beach Extends The Art Of Laughter Series

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has announced the nonprofit organization is extending the popular comedy series, The Art of Laughter 2023, presented the first Friday every month in collaboration with The Comedy Zone.

"Arts Garage is thrilled to partner with The Comedy Zone, the largest comedy club network in America, to present The Art of Laughter," says Waldo in announcing the next three monthly shows.

April 7 (Friday) at 8 pm - J. Bliss

At a young age J. Bliss always had a knack for capturing an audience's attention with some quick-witted humor. His comedic style is thought-provoking, dealing with everyday observations and personal experiences in which he chooses to find the humor. His comedic craft started by his upbringing in South Jersey where he first got the hunger for comedy, and he first hit the comedy stage in Charlotte, NC. Since then, he has been traveling up and down the east coast leaving audiences laughing and easily becoming a crowd favorite. In addition, he has opened for comedians like Pauly Shore, Tony Roberts, George Willborn, DeRay Davis, Corey Holcomb, Alex Thomas, Rodney Perry, and Eddie Griffin.

Tickets: $30

May 5 (Friday) at 8 pm - Alex Carabaño & James Camacho

++ A comedian and restaurant owner in NYC, Alex Carabaño won the New York Latino Film Festival's national comedy competition for English speakers, and was also featured in HBO MAX's Entre Nos, which is now streamable. He has run a Latin themed vegan restaurant, VSPOT, for the last decade which allowed him to produce his own shows and acquire stage time. Aside from being an owner of VSPOT-which has been featured on CBS, Telemundo, and TaxiTV-he and his brothers created all the recipes.

++ James Camacho is a NYC-based comedian. His comedy tells the tale of an only child that grew up with a Chinese mom and Puerto Rican dad through rapid-fire punchlines in a conversational manner. His uniqueness, likeability, casualness, and boyish charm make him one of the most hilarious and polished young comedians out there that leaves his audiences not only aching from laughter but also feeling like they had hung-out with a great friend. In a time of political turmoil and social unrest, Camacho's POV when discussing his mixed heritage, personal and dating life is enjoyable and relaxing for everyone. He has been performing stand-up for over eight years and was featured on Kevin Hart's LOL Network, as well as on the TV Shows FBI and Kevin Can Wait on CBS, and in the film Before I Go. His comedy plays regularly on Sirius XM, and he was in Jay-Z's music video I Got the Keys with DJ Khaled. His videos on TikTok have over 40+ million views and counting, and he has filmed a set for HBO MAX at HA Comedy Fest, the biggest Latinx comedy festival.

Tickets: $30

June 2 (Friday) at 8 pm - Zach Noe Towers

An LA-based comedian, actor, and writer, Zach Noe Towers can currently be seen hosting on the E! series Nightly Pop, on the E! series Dating #NoFilter, as well as on season 3 of Netflix's Dear White People. He was selected to be a New Face at the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs Festival 2018 and was one of Time Out Magazine's "2018 Comedians to Watch." He can be seen touring comedy clubs around the country, and on tour with comics such as Whitney Cummings and Fortune Feimster. His short film Killer Friends (which he directed, wrote, and starred in) was screened at many film festivals both domestically and internationally, and won the overall audience award at Dances with Films.

Tickets: $30

How to Get Tickets to The Art of Laughter 2023 Comedy Series:

Tickets are only $30 per person and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.