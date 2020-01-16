Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Actor in a Musical
Jesse Black - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ralston Community Theater
Best Actor in a Play
Tony Schik - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Actress in a Musical
Karen Freimund Wills - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Actress in a Play
Deanna Walz - ERMA BOMBECK - AT WITS END - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Choreography
Marissa Saure and Matt Osmotherly - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players
Best Comedy
ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Costume Design
Maralee Wylder Maldavs - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln
Best Director of a Musical
Jamie Ulmer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players
Best Director of a Play
Tyler Rinne - THE LAST TICKET OUT OF THISTLEBERRY THICKET - Beatrice Community Players
Best Drama
OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Ensemble
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln
Best Lighting Design
Sheric Hull - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln
Best Music Director
Jean Spilker - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players
Best Musical
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ralston Community Theater
Best Orchestra
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln
Best Original Script
RED SUMMER - BLUEBARN Theatre
Best Production for Young Audiences
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln
Best Set Design
Emma Hoffbauer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln
Best Shakespearean Production
HAMLET - Nebraska Shakespeare
Best Sound Design
Zeke Metcalf - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Bruce Hahn - FINISHING SCHOOL - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Supporting Actor of a Musical
Noah Snurr - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Victoria Stark - ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Supporting Actress of a Musical
Sandy Van Pelt - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Young Actor/Actress in a Musical
Stella Clark-Kaczmarek - ANNIE - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Young Actor/Actress in a Play
Chloe Irwin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Omaha Community Playhouse
