Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical
Jesse Black - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ralston Community Theater

Best Actor in a Play
Tony Schik - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Actress in a Musical
Karen Freimund Wills - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse

Best Actress in a Play
Deanna Walz - ERMA BOMBECK - AT WITS END - Lincoln Community Playhouse

Best Choreography
Marissa Saure and Matt Osmotherly - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players

Best Comedy
ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Costume Design
Maralee Wylder Maldavs - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Director of a Musical
Jamie Ulmer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players

Best Director of a Play
Tyler Rinne - THE LAST TICKET OUT OF THISTLEBERRY THICKET - Beatrice Community Players

Best Drama
OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Ensemble
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Lighting Design
Sheric Hull - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Music Director
Jean Spilker - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players

Best Musical
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ralston Community Theater

Best Orchestra
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Original Script
RED SUMMER - BLUEBARN Theatre

Best Production for Young Audiences
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Set Design
Emma Hoffbauer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Shakespearean Production
HAMLET - Nebraska Shakespeare

Best Sound Design
Zeke Metcalf - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Bruce Hahn - FINISHING SCHOOL - Lincoln Community Playhouse

Best Supporting Actor of a Musical
Noah Snurr - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players

Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Victoria Stark - ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Supporting Actress of a Musical
Sandy Van Pelt - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse

Best Young Actor/Actress in a Musical
Stella Clark-Kaczmarek - ANNIE - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Young Actor/Actress in a Play
Chloe Irwin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Omaha Community Playhouse

