Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Jesse Black - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ralston Community Theater

Best Actor in a Play

Tony Schik - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Actress in a Musical

Karen Freimund Wills - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse

Best Actress in a Play

Deanna Walz - ERMA BOMBECK - AT WITS END - Lincoln Community Playhouse

Best Choreography

Marissa Saure and Matt Osmotherly - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players

Best Comedy

ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Costume Design

Maralee Wylder Maldavs - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Director of a Musical

Jamie Ulmer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players

Best Director of a Play

Tyler Rinne - THE LAST TICKET OUT OF THISTLEBERRY THICKET - Beatrice Community Players

Best Drama

OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Lighting Design

Sheric Hull - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Music Director

Jean Spilker - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players

Best Musical

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ralston Community Theater

Best Orchestra

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Original Script

RED SUMMER - BLUEBARN Theatre

Best Production for Young Audiences

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Set Design

Emma Hoffbauer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Shakespearean Production

HAMLET - Nebraska Shakespeare

Best Sound Design

Zeke Metcalf - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Bruce Hahn - FINISHING SCHOOL - Lincoln Community Playhouse

Best Supporting Actor of a Musical

Noah Snurr - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Victoria Stark - ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Supporting Actress of a Musical

Sandy Van Pelt - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse

Best Young Actor/Actress in a Musical

Stella Clark-Kaczmarek - ANNIE - Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Young Actor/Actress in a Play

Chloe Irwin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Omaha Community Playhouse

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city.





