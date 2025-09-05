The TADA Theatre to Present Cabaret BITS OF BROADWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The TADA Theatre will present the cabaret Bits Of Broadway! This cabaret captures the essence of several shows in one! Taking place on the Showcase Stage, with table seating and beverages, this evening includes highlights from some of the top Broadway shows, performed by an array of talented singers. From upbeat tunes to moving ballads, this special one weekend only production is a great way to enjoy an evening at the theatre!

The talented cast includes Jax Barkhaus, Kristen Binder, David Claus, Kylie Groves, Daniel Ikpeama, Shari Myers, Britt Sommer and Melissa Walburn with accompaniment by Amy Wright.

Bits of Broadway is on stage for two performances only September 26th and 27th with doors opening at 6:30 pm with a 7:30 pm showtime. It's produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and is sponsored by The Hyatt Place.