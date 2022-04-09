The Omaha Community Playhouse to Stage THE GIVER

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) production of The Giver will open Friday, April 15, 2022. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through May 8 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now starting at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Synopsis

Twelve-year-old Jonas lives in a utopian society with no war, no pain and no memories. All of life's choices, from your occupation to your family members, are conveniently dictated by the government to keep things perfectly equal and functional. But when Jonas is chosen by The Giver to bear the memories of his society, past and present, he learns the truth behind his perfect world. Will Jonas fall in line or risk everything to forge a new path?

Common Senses Festival

In April, OCP will be participating in the Common Senses Festival, a first-of-its-kind multi-faceted festival presented by Autism Action Partnership that explores the human senses through interactive installations and performances across the city. As part of the festival, OCP will be hosting a Meet Your Seat event and two sensory-friendly performances of THE GIVER specifically designed for the autism community.

For more information, please visit commonsensesfestival.com.

Meet Your Seat Event

The Omaha Community Playhouse invites you and your family to come in person to our Meet Your Seat on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Designed with our autistic patrons and patrons with sensory-sensitivities in mind, this open house-style event is a great opportunity to get acquainted with OCP's lobby, layout and theatre spaces in a low-pressure atmosphere during our "off hours." OCP staff will be on hand to answer questions and show you around. All are welcome. No need to RSVP - just show up!

Sensory-Friendly Performances

OCP will be hosting sensory-friendly performances of The Giver on April 16 and April 29. Sensory-friendly performances are designed to create a welcoming and comfortable experience for people with autism or other disabilities. House adaptations for this performance will include:

House lights will remain on at a low level in the theatre throughout the performance.

Changes will be made to the performance such as lowered sound levels, and a reduction of lighting effects.

Designated quiet zones will be available in the lobby areas outside of the theatre throughout the performance.

Sensory kits will be available for those attending.

Post-Show Talk Back Events

OCP will be hosting two post-show talk back events. The first post-show talk back will take place on April 16th immediately following the Sensory-Friendly performance of The Giver as part of the Common Senses festival. The second post-show talk back will take place on April 29th immediately following that day's performance of The Giver. It will feature members of the cast who will explore the themes of The Giver and invite audience members to ask the cast questions that offer a behind the scenes glimpse into the creation of the play. There is no cost to attend these post-show talk back sessions, but patrons are encouraged to purchase a ticket to that day's performance.

The cast is as follows:

Jonas - Stella Clark-Kaczmarek

The Giver - Cork Ramer

Father - Giovanni Rivera

Mother - Katy Kepler

Lily - Madeline Scarsi

Asher - Liam Richardson

Fiona - Jane Rohling

Rosemary - Presley Vogt

Larissa - Sue Mouttet

Chief Elder - Ree Davis-Stone

Everworld Crew - Tyson Bentley

Everworld Crew - Callahan Hernandez

Everworld Crew - Alexander Mezger

Everworld Crew - Benjamin Rohling

Everworld Crew - Joshua Shapiro

Everworld Crew - Rowan Snyder

Photo Credits: Colin Conces Photography

Pictured: Cork Ramer (The Giver) and Stella Clark-Kaczmarek (Jonas)