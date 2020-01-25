The Music Of Andrew Lloyd Webber To Open TADA Productions, Inc. 20th Anniversary Season

The award-winning theatrical company TADA Productions, Inc. will begin its 20th anniversary season with the regional premiere production of The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber opening at The TADA Theatre February 6th.

The Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning legend Andrew Lloyd Webber's music is showcased in this production that begins TADA's 20th anniversary season. Performed by a stellar cast and featuring sensational songs from such musicals as Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Song and Dance, Whistle Down The Wind and Jesus Christ Superstar, this is a must-see musical event.

The talented cast includes Judy Anderson, Roderick Cotton, Drew Duncan, Megan Ingram, Beth King, John Schnoor and Megan Smith.

The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber is directed by Robert D. Rook with musical direction by Cris Rook, stage management by Shalaia Schrunk, technical coordination by Bryan Watson, assistant technical coordination by Juli Burney and Brett Hadley, costume coordination by Karen Statham, costume assistance by Tip Top Tux. The musicians include Deanna Mumgaard, Elysia Arntzen, Ashley Peterson and Dietrich Hitt. This production is sponsored by Ameritas.

The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket February 6-23 with 7:30 pm curtain times Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 pm on Sundays. Reservations are encouraged by going on-line at www.tadatheatre.info. TADA's phone number is 402-438-TADA (8232). All tickets start at $20.00. The TADA Theatre also offers V.I.P. reserved parking on show dates in the West Depot parking lot for its patrons. Details on parking can be found on the TADA website.

For interviews with the director or members of the cast, please contact showinfo@tadaproductions.info.





