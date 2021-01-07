Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Majestic Theatre Will Present MOMOLOGUES 3: THE FINAL PUSH to Raise Funds

The performances will take place on January 15-17.

Jan. 7, 2021  

The Majestic Theatre has announced that it will be hosting the play, MOMologues 3: The Final Push. The performances will take place on January 15-17.

It will be free admission, with all donations going to The Majestic.

The play is written by Lisa Rafferty, Stefanie Cloutier, and Sheila Eppolito.

MOMologues 3 is your guide to the teen years. Join in for a night of comedy as you follow four moms navigating the ups & downs of raising teenagers and letting them go.

Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company will also offer their award-winning craft beer for purchase.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/waynemajestic/.


