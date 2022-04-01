The 20th Anniversary National Tour of CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES Comes to the Lied This Month

Church Basement Ladies returns to the Lied Center for another helping of music, laughter, and casseroles in the hit musical comedy that started it all. From preparations for a record-breaking Christmas dinner to the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter Fundraiser, and a steaming hot July wedding, the ladies stave off potential disasters, share and debate recipes, instruct the young, and keep the Pastor on due course in this hilarious production.

Church Basement Ladies will be at the Lied Center for two performances on April 16, 2022 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm. In-person and live webcast tickets available now at liedcenter.org!

The original production of Church Basement Ladies opened 20 years ago at the Plymouth Playhouse in Minneapolis, and was performed to more than 250,000 patrons, in 1123 performances during its two and one half year run. Enthusiastic patrons, who come from all faiths and religions, echo the same sentiment when commenting on the show: "Those same ladies live in my church basement, and I can even tell you their names." Director Curt Wollan said, "I know these 'Steel Magnolias' of the church. My mother was not only one of them, but her church actually named their new kitchen stove, 'Lorraine', in her honor." These ladies needed to be honored, these ladies needed to be recognized, and the creation of the Church Basement Ladies fulfilled those needs. As Martin Luther wrote, "This is most certainly true!"

