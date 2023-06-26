TADASTOCK 4: The Outdoor Concert Tradition to Continue in July

This is an evening for patrons to enjoy delicious food and first-rate wine from The Mill and a fantastic variety of music performed by an array of talented singers.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

The summer concert tradition continues as TADA Productions, Inc. and The Mill invite you to the sensational outdoor musical celebration TADASTOCK 4 on Saturday July 15th.

This is an evening for patrons to enjoy delicious food and first-rate wine from The Mill and a fantastic variety of music performed by an array of talented singers from The TADA Theatre, all in the wonderful outdoor setting of The Mill at Telegraph at 330 S 21st St, Lincoln, NE.

This special night of music will have something for everyone - from heart touching solos to show-stopping rock and roll numbers plus a few surprises. Hosted by Rod Fowler and Bob Rook, the talented line-up of TADA singers includes Judy Anderson, Olivia Cano, David Claus, Shaun Harner, Daniel Christian Ikpeama, Steven Rich, Cris Rook, Ryan Leigh Seaton and Sandy Van Pelt. The band is led by Alicia Opoku on keys, Malcolm Opoku on bass and Keeran Woode on drums.

A fundraiser for the award-winning TADA Theatre, TADASTOCK 4 is sponsored by The Mill and The Hyatt Place in Downtown Lincoln/Haymarket.

Reservations are recommended by getting tickets ahead of time at Click Here for only $15.00 (Ticket price covers cost of show only / food & drink separate). Seating is by general admission on a first come, first serve basis. The Mill will supply all chairs. TADASTOCK 4 takes place Saturday July 15. Gates open at 6:00 pm with the show starting at 7:00 pm. The alternate weather date due to rain or extreme heat will be Sunday July 16.




