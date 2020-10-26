TADA Productions Celebrates 20 Years With Special Event

November 13-15 is the special event titled This Is The Moment: A Musical Celebration of TADA's 20 Years.

Return home to TADA safely, wisely and enthusiastically as the award-winning TADA Theatre in Lincoln's Haymarket hosts the celebration of TADA Production's 20th year bringing quality, affordable theatre to Lincoln.

Taking place on the mainstage November 13-15 is the special event titled This Is The Moment: A Musical Celebration of TADA's 20 Years. Jekyll and Hyde The Musical's showstopping musical number "This Is The Moment" seemed appropriate for naming this special production. Not only because it's a song from TADA's very first show but because each show we have done since then has been a special moment in time.

This special evening of music will star professional actor Steven C. Rich who started with TADA in Jekyll and Hyde the Musical. He also appeared in an array of other TADA shows including Big River, 8 Track, Suds, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The Lied Center. He has gone on to tour professionally in such shows as Miss Saigon, LES MISERABLES, and CATS.

Mr. Rich will be joined for a couple duets by Cris Rook, whom he played opposite of in Jekyll and Hyde. Mrs. Rook has appeared extensively on stage including a tour of Side by Side by Sondheim, the regional premieres of Forbidden Broadway, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Gilligan's Island the musical. She also appeared as Lucy in the Midwest premiere of Jekyll & Hyde the musical and as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd featuring the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra. Mrs. Rook received her Master's degree in Music Performance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. While at UNL, she performed in several operas and musical theatre productions and was a company member of The Nebraska Repertory Theatre. Her countless acting credits also include roles in Into the Woods, Sunday In the Park with George, and Company.

Michael Tully will also make a special appearance and join Mr. Rich for two duets. Dr. Tully has thrilled TADA audiences in such roles as Jim in Pumpboys and Dinettes, Ash in Evil Dead The Musical, Smudge in Forever Plaid, Anthony in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Fonzie in Happy Days A New Musical and Gaston in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Dr. Tully relocated from Tempe, AZ to Lincoln in 2005, after earning B.M. and M.M. degrees in Voice from Arizona State University. He earned his Doctor of Musical Arts degree from UNL in 2013. He has found success in a wide range of vocal styles in a career that has taken him from the world of opera, oratorio and art song, to jazz, blues, music theatre, and acappella. Michael currently serves as Director of Music Ministries at Trinity United Methodist Church in south Lincoln.

Hosted by TADA Board President Rod Fowler and the TADA Board of Directors, wine and spirits will be served from TADA's new bar in collaboration with The Mill. The show is sponsored by The Nebraska Arts Council, The Waffleman, Hyatt Place Lincoln/Downtown-Haymarket and B107.3.

This Is The Moment: A Musical Celebration of TADA's 20 Years will take place November 13 and 14 at 7:30 pm and November 15 at 2:00 pm. Seating is limited and will be done with social distance and other Covid-19 policies in place. Reservations are required ahead of time at www.tadatheatre.info

