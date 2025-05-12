Review: AMERICAN MARIACHI at Omaha Community Playhouse es muy especial!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step into the Howard Drew Theatre at Omaha Community Playhouse and be instantly transported to a new world. AMERICAN MARIACHI is something new and different and shouldn’t be missed.

The first thing you will notice as you enter the intimate theatre is the remarkable set design by Jackie Fox and murals by Hugo Zamorano. They are beautiful, extending to the balcony from the entire length of the stage. At the center of the stage sits a round pool. This feels very “Encanto,” and it’s magical.

AMERICAN MARIACHI written by Jose’ Cruz Gonza'lez and directed by OCP’s Co-Artistic Director Alex Rodriguez, is notable for being the first production at OCP to have an entirely Latino/x cast, playwright and directing team. Cynthia Reifler Flores arranged original music with Miguelangel Gonzalez as Music Director. He also leads a marvelous group of local mariachi musicians that adds a level of excitement to the show. The trumpet player is exceptionally skilled and a delight to hear.

The story revolves around Lucha Morales, a young woman who cares for her mother experiencing memory loss. She discovers a song that brings her mother back to the present and tries to keep her there by forming an all woman mariachi band that can play that song for her. This is not an easy task for many reasons. She has to find singers who can play instruments and struggles against her father, also in a mariachi band, whose traditional values don’t allow women to be in mariachi bands. While it is difficult to believe that these women can pick up instruments and learn to play well in a short period of time, we can dispense with disbelief because the mother-daughter relationship is tender and poignant. Additionally, these local actors actually do pick up instruments and learn to play them for the show! Amazing!

The music is the highlight of the show. Different forms of mariachi music are presented, which was both educational and fascinating.

Lea Ramos (Lucha) and Tatiana Sandoval (Hortensia Perez or "Boli") play well together. Ramos carries the steadier role while Sandoval inserts a spunky, rebelliousness to her cousin Boli. Both are immensely likable characters. They are supported by a multidimensional cast who rounds out the story with color and life. Jose Armando Hernandez (Federico Morales) presents a sympathetic figure of a wounded husband to Marina Rosado (Amalia Morales) as he watches his wife slip away and wrestles with his unresolved bitterness from the past. Rosado is sadly real as her memory fades.

Both Ramos and Isabelle Rangel (Isabel Campos) sing with pure angelic beauty. Kiley Melean (Gabby Orozco) and Sophia Hernandez Rodas (Soyla Reyna) surprise with strong vocals. All together, the entire cast sounds great.

Lindsay Pape has created some lovely costumes, particularly the white and gold Mariachi suits and the skirts and blouses worn by the women’s mariachi band.

I highly recommend attending one of these remaining performances. I can guarantee that it will be something unlike anything you have seen before. It’s a beautiful piece of visual and auditory art.

Performances run through June 1. Thursdays through Saturdays are at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available at the OCP Box Office at 6915 Cass Street or by phone at (402) 553-0800. You can also book online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.



Reader Reviews

Best Original Score - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 27% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 18% Julia Mattison, Noel Carey - Death Becomes Her - 17% Vote Now!