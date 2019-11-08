Photo Flash: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens Next Week At Omaha Community Playhouse

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) production of A Christmas Carol will open Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre at OCP from Nov. 15 through Dec. 23.

Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays beginning in December at 7 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. There will be no performance on Thurs., Nov. 28 due to Thanksgiving.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

It just isn't Christmas without A Christmas Carol! Experience Omaha's favorite holiday tradition as Ebenezer Scrooge takes us on a life-changing journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Filled with stunning Victorian costumes, festive music and crisp, wintry sets, A Christmas Carol is a beautiful reminder of the power of redemption and the generosity that lies at the heart of the Christmas holiday.





Related Articles Shows View More Omaha Stories

More Hot Stories For You