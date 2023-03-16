One of the World's Top Cirque Troupes Brings Jaw-Dropping Feats and Hilarious Antics to Lincoln!

Direct from Quebec, Cirque Alfonse's Animal, A Farm Story finds one of the world's top cirque troupes leading young and old on a journey to a reinvented land. The cattle-shed is crazy and the barn is upside down in a show that's fun for all ages! A gentleman-farmer surrounds himself with crazy creatures: the chickens have teeth, the ducks are very naughty, and the cows run amok.

Cirque Alfonse: Animal

April 1, 2023 at 7:30pm

In-person and live webcast tickets are available at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. Students are half price!

With Animal, A Farm Story, Cirque Alfonse takes us on a journey of discovery through a series of slightly surreal farm fables served up with a touch of irreverence, impressive virtuosity and the company's familiar comic touch. In this re-invented agricultural world, the farm is turned upside down and the barn turned inside out!

A gentleman farmer has surrounded himself with some familiar but slightly outlandish creatures: the chickens have teeth, the ducks are slightly menacing and the cows are kicking up a fuss. In this "farm fantasy", the imagination conjures up stories from childhood, rural life proves to be both energetic and poetic and clichés are joyfully turned on their heads.

Yet again, the clan of family and friends that make up Cirque Alfonse has favored its multidisciplinary approach where circus, song, dance and theatre all come together, driven by original live music ... an irresistible mix of trad and soul that the troupe calls 'agricultural funk!

A production for young and old alike, ANIMAL is the farm gone haywire!

The company, which unites the Carabinier-Lépine family and friends, gets its name from Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, its municipality of origin in Lanaudière. The Québec fibre is central to each Cirque Alfonse creations as the troupe draws on national folklore for themes, to which a modern touch is added.

The Alfonse clan has captured the hearts the public in 2011 with its lumber camp in Timber!, and its cabaret electro-traditional cabaret in Barbu in 2014 followed by Tabarnak in 2017. After having toured the globe several times and experienced worldwide success, the troupe returns to give you have an unforgettable time.

75 minutes without an intermission, recommended for ages 6+.

The creation and touring of Animal was made possible by the financial support of the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec and the Canada Council for the Arts.

