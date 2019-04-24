Omaha Community Playhouse Presents Staged Reading of DRAGON

Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) is hosting a staged reading of DragOn on Monday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. DragOn is a part of OCP's Alternative Programming series. Alternative Programming events are free and open to the public, however free-will donations of any amount are crucial to continuing adventurous programming.

In this unique comedy, a fledgling drag queen must go through the tests and trials of legendary cosplay divas to find her swagger. An ode to both geek and drag cultures, this refreshingly original piece gives the audience a front row seat to what happens when you combine equal parts fantasy adventure, comic book convention, and drag show.

Production Dates: April 29, 2019

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

Written By: Jessica Austgen

Director: Joey Galda

Cast: Katie Miller - The Doctor

Sue Mouttet - Cat Lady/ Space Princess

Michael Taylor-Stewart - The Gatekeeper

Matthew Tolliver - Weather Mutant

Juan Valdovinos - Bobbi

Christopher Violett - Mother of Drag

Travis Wilcox - Amazon Warrior

Amanda Vyhnlanek - Stage Directions reader

Location: Omaha Community Playhouse

6915 Cass Street

Omaha, NE 68132



Contact: For more information, contact Kimberly Faith Hickman at khickman@omahaplayhouse.com or (402) 553-4890, ext. 160.





