Omaha Community Playhouse Presents Staged Reading of DRAGON

Apr. 24, 2019  

Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) is hosting a staged reading of DragOn on Monday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. DragOn is a part of OCP's Alternative Programming series. Alternative Programming events are free and open to the public, however free-will donations of any amount are crucial to continuing adventurous programming.

In this unique comedy, a fledgling drag queen must go through the tests and trials of legendary cosplay divas to find her swagger. An ode to both geek and drag cultures, this refreshingly original piece gives the audience a front row seat to what happens when you combine equal parts fantasy adventure, comic book convention, and drag show.

Production Dates: April 29, 2019
Hawks Mainstage Theatre
Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

Written By: Jessica Austgen
Director: Joey Galda

Cast: Katie Miller - The Doctor
Sue Mouttet - Cat Lady/ Space Princess
Michael Taylor-Stewart - The Gatekeeper
Matthew Tolliver - Weather Mutant
Juan Valdovinos - Bobbi
Christopher Violett - Mother of Drag
Travis Wilcox - Amazon Warrior
Amanda Vyhnlanek - Stage Directions reader

Location: Omaha Community Playhouse
6915 Cass Street

Omaha, NE 68132


Contact: For more information, contact Kimberly Faith Hickman at khickman@omahaplayhouse.com or (402) 553-4890, ext. 160.



