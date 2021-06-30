Omaha Community Playhouse Celebrates 2020/21 Season Volunteers During Virtual Awards Night Event

The Omaha Community Playhouse held its annual Awards Night celebration on Monday, June 28, to honor those who volunteered as cast and crew in the 2020/21 season.

Award recipients for the 2020/21 season were announced throughout the show, and included the following:

FONDA MCGUIRE AWARD

for the most outstanding performances of the season

Josh Peyton, Fully Committed

Leanne Hill Carlson, Grounded

DJ Tyree, Ain't Misbehavin'

MARY PECKHAM AWARD

for a memorable performance in a feature role

Tiffany White-Welchen, Ain't Misbehavin' (Musical)

Bailey Carlson, The Last Five Years (Musical)

Erik Quam, The Drawer Boy (Play)

Mark Thornburg, The Drawer Boy (Play)

Barbara Ford AWARD

for outstanding performance in a supporting role

Olivia Howard, The Drawer Boy

Josh Peyton, A Christmas Carol

OUTSTANDING YOUTH AWARD

for the most outstanding performance by a youth in the season

Dominic Torres, A Christmas Carol

Brinlee Roeder, A Christmas Carol

Bill Bailey DEBUT AWARD

for outstanding performance in a first appearance on an OCP Stage

Jus.B, Ain't Misbehavin' (Musical)

Natalie Weiss, I Am My Own Wife (Play)

Charles Jones AWARD

to recognize excellence in performance at the discretion of the artistic director

Leiloni Brewer, Ain't Misbehavin'

TRUSTEES AWARD

to recognize special distinguished service to the Omaha Community Playhouse

Mary Anne Ramge

EDWARD F. OWEN AWARD

for corporations, foundations and individuals whose partnership and contribution have nurtured and sustained ongoing development of the Playhouse

Physicians Mutual

Backstage Valuable Service, Out Front Valuable Service, Stage Manager and Staff Awards were also presented.