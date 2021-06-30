Omaha Community Playhouse Celebrates 2020/21 Season Volunteers During Virtual Awards Night Event
The Omaha Community Playhouse held its annual Awards Night celebration on Monday, June 28, to honor those who volunteered as cast and crew in the 2020/21 season.
Award recipients for the 2020/21 season were announced throughout the show, and included the following:
FONDA MCGUIRE AWARD
for the most outstanding performances of the season
Josh Peyton, Fully Committed
Leanne Hill Carlson, Grounded
DJ Tyree, Ain't Misbehavin'
MARY PECKHAM AWARD
for a memorable performance in a feature role
Tiffany White-Welchen, Ain't Misbehavin' (Musical)
Bailey Carlson, The Last Five Years (Musical)
Erik Quam, The Drawer Boy (Play)
Mark Thornburg, The Drawer Boy (Play)
Barbara Ford AWARD
for outstanding performance in a supporting role
Olivia Howard, The Drawer Boy
Josh Peyton, A Christmas Carol
OUTSTANDING YOUTH AWARD
for the most outstanding performance by a youth in the season
Dominic Torres, A Christmas Carol
Brinlee Roeder, A Christmas Carol
Bill Bailey DEBUT AWARD
for outstanding performance in a first appearance on an OCP Stage
Jus.B, Ain't Misbehavin' (Musical)
Natalie Weiss, I Am My Own Wife (Play)
Charles Jones AWARD
to recognize excellence in performance at the discretion of the artistic director
Leiloni Brewer, Ain't Misbehavin'
TRUSTEES AWARD
to recognize special distinguished service to the Omaha Community Playhouse
Mary Anne Ramge
EDWARD F. OWEN AWARD
for corporations, foundations and individuals whose partnership and contribution have nurtured and sustained ongoing development of the Playhouse
Physicians Mutual
Backstage Valuable Service, Out Front Valuable Service, Stage Manager and Staff Awards were also presented.