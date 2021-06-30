Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Omaha Community Playhouse Celebrates 2020/21 Season Volunteers During Virtual Awards Night Event

Jun. 30, 2021  

The Omaha Community Playhouse held its annual Awards Night celebration on Monday, June 28, to honor those who volunteered as cast and crew in the 2020/21 season.

Award recipients for the 2020/21 season were announced throughout the show, and included the following:

FONDA MCGUIRE AWARD

for the most outstanding performances of the season

MARY PECKHAM AWARD

for a memorable performance in a feature role

  • Tiffany White-Welchen, Ain't Misbehavin' (Musical)

  • Bailey Carlson, The Last Five Years (Musical)

  • Erik Quam, The Drawer Boy (Play)

  • Mark Thornburg, The Drawer Boy (Play)

Barbara Ford AWARD

for outstanding performance in a supporting role

  • Olivia Howard, The Drawer Boy

  • Josh Peyton, A Christmas Carol

OUTSTANDING YOUTH AWARD

for the most outstanding performance by a youth in the season

  • Dominic Torres, A Christmas Carol

  • Brinlee Roeder, A Christmas Carol

Bill Bailey DEBUT AWARD

for outstanding performance in a first appearance on an OCP Stage

  • Jus.B, Ain't Misbehavin' (Musical)

  • Natalie Weiss, I Am My Own Wife (Play)

Charles Jones AWARD

to recognize excellence in performance at the discretion of the artistic director

  • Leiloni Brewer, Ain't Misbehavin'

TRUSTEES AWARD

to recognize special distinguished service to the Omaha Community Playhouse

  • Mary Anne Ramge

EDWARD F. OWEN AWARD

for corporations, foundations and individuals whose partnership and contribution have nurtured and sustained ongoing development of the Playhouse

  • Physicians Mutual

Backstage Valuable Service, Out Front Valuable Service, Stage Manager and Staff Awards were also presented.


