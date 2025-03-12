New Version Of PETE 'N' KEELY to Make Regional Premiere At The TADA Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The TADA Theatre will bring Nebraska audiences the regional premiere of the musical comedy Pete 'n' Keely, following its latest incarnation at Carnegie Hall.

Before Sonny & Cher! John & Yoko! Jay-Z & Beyoncé! there were America's Swingin' Sweethearts and Las Vegas Headliners - Pete Bartel and Keely Stevens! They reunite for a live television special in 1968. The only catch - they haven't spoken since their big breakup at Caesar's Palace five years ago! What could go wrong? Find out as part of the studio audience during this must-see theatrical hit.

The talented duo of Pete 'n' Keely are played by professional actors Kevin Paul Hofeditz and Cris Rook with accompaniment by Alicia Opoku and Jacob Dill on percussion.

With a book by James Hindman, original music by Patrick Brady and original lyrics by Mark Waldrop and Patrick S. Brady, Pete 'n' Keely is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction by Cris Rook, production management by Candyce Martin, scenic coordination by Jenna Williamson, technical coordination by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Shelly Self and lighting design by Robert D. Rook. The show is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and is sponsored by Union Bank and Trust and Nebraska Lottery.

Pete 'n' Keely is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, for two weeks only April 3-13. Showtimes and ticket reservations can be found at www.tadatheatre.info.

