MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL Brings Cracka-lackin' Family Fun to the Lincoln!

Based on the smash hit DreamWorks' animated motion picture, Madagascar The Musical follows all your favorite cracka-lackin' friends (Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and a colony of hilarious, clever penguins) as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventures galore and an upbeat score, you'll have no choice but to "Move It, Move It!" Madagascar The Musical is the perfect family outing, with vibrancy and pace for audiences of all ages!

Madagascar The Musical

2 performances!

April 15, 2023 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

Tickets available at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and the Lied Center box office. Kids are half price!