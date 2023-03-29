Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL Brings Cracka-lackin' Family Fun to the Lincoln!

The musical based on the hit Dreamworks movie will be at the Lied Center for 2 performances on April 15.

Mar. 29, 2023  

MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL Brings Cracka-lackin' Family Fun to the Lincoln!

Based on the smash hit DreamWorks' animated motion picture, Madagascar The Musical follows all your favorite cracka-lackin' friends (Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and a colony of hilarious, clever penguins) as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventures galore and an upbeat score, you'll have no choice but to "Move It, Move It!" Madagascar The Musical is the perfect family outing, with vibrancy and pace for audiences of all ages!

Madagascar The Musical

2 performances!

April 15, 2023 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

Tickets available at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and the Lied Center box office. Kids are half price!





HUNTERTONES Bring The Funk To The Lied Center, April 13 Photo
HUNTERTONES Bring The Funk To The Lied Center, April 13
Huntertones brings people together around the globe with their high energy, horn-driven sound fusing inspired improvisation and adventurous composition, melding jazz, funk, rock, and soul to create unconventional covers. Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music.
True Tickets Partners With Omaha Performing Arts Photo
True Tickets Partners With Omaha Performing Arts
Digital ticketing platform True Tickets today announced its partnership with Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) as the official digital ticket delivery partner.
THE WORLD GOES ROUND: THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB Announced At TADA Theatre Photo
THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND: THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB Announced At TADA Theatre
The award-winning TADA Theatre continues its fantastic fifteenth season with The World Goes 'Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb.
ALADDIN, MEAN GIRLS And More Announced For Lied Centers 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Ser Photo
ALADDIN, MEAN GIRLS And More Announced For Lied Center's 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series
Les Misérables, Disney's Aladdin, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Shrek, and The Cher Show will make up the 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series! Five-show Broadway packages start at just $205 and include Les Misérables, Disney's Aladdin, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Shrek: The Musical. Broadway subscribers also get first access to The Cher Show shows as a “package add-ons.”

More Hot Stories For You


True Tickets Partners With Omaha Performing ArtsTrue Tickets Partners With Omaha Performing Arts
March 28, 2023

Digital ticketing platform True Tickets today announced its partnership with Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) as the official digital ticket delivery partner.
THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND: THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB Announced At TADA TheatreTHE WORLD GOES 'ROUND: THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB Announced At TADA Theatre
March 23, 2023

The award-winning TADA Theatre continues its fantastic fifteenth season with The World Goes 'Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb.
One of the World's Top Cirque Troupes Brings Jaw-Dropping Feats and Hilarious Antics to Lincoln!
March 16, 2023

Direct from Quebec, Cirque Alfonse’s Animal, A Farm Story finds one of the world’s top cirque troupes leading young and old on a journey to a reinvented land. The cattle-shed is crazy and the barn is upside down in a show that’s fun for all ages! A gentleman-farmer surrounds himself with crazy creatures: the chickens have teeth, the ducks are very naughty, and the cows run amok. 
ALADDIN, MEAN GIRLS And More Announced For Lied Center's 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway SeriesALADDIN, MEAN GIRLS And More Announced For Lied Center's 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series
March 16, 2023

Les Misérables, Disney's Aladdin, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Shrek, and The Cher Show will make up the 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series! Five-show Broadway packages start at just $205 and include Les Misérables, Disney's Aladdin, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Shrek: The Musical. Broadway subscribers also get first access to The Cher Show shows as a “package add-ons.”
Omaha Community Playhouse Announces Season 99 Line UpOmaha Community Playhouse Announces Season 99 Line Up
March 15, 2023

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) has announced the titles to be produced during their 99th season, which will run from August 2023 through June 2024.
share