Lincoln Southwest's Silver Hawk Theatre to Present Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The magic of the Wizarding World is coming to Lincoln Southwest High School's Silver Hawk Theatre with the Nebraska high school premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (High School Edition). Presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, the event will be performed over two weekends, with evening performances April 3-5 and 10-12, 2025, at 7:00 PM, and afternoon matinees April 6 and 13, 2025, at 2:00 PM.

Nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure-this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

The production is directed by Austyn McKee, assisted by Brandi Benson and Nebraska Wesleyan student Jamya Hogan, with Scott Engel as the technical director and Allie Thompson as the choreographer. The production's student stage manager, Emma Lee, is assisted by Elizabeth Falcone, Charlie Rader, and Lyndee Walker.

Featuring a talented ensemble of students, The cast includes Garytt Brown (Albus Severus Potter), Zach Stevens (Scorpius Malfoy), Joshua Carl (Harry Potter), Melanie Wiggins (Hermione Granger), Grant Johnson (Ron Weasley), Audrey Haugen (Delphi Diggory), Gracie Kathman (Rose Granger-Weasley), Paityn Hassler (Ginny Potter), Tyler Stover (Draco Malfoy), Olivia Rowe (Dolores Umbridge), Avery Runestad (Professor McGonagall), Claire Timperley (Moaning Myrtle), Noah Hendrickson (Severus Snape), Josiah Kirchner (The Sorting Hat), Matthew Killham (Amos Diggory), Evan Herrold (Cedric Diggory), Logan Lambrecht (Albus Dumbledore / Lord Voldemort), Carson Vance (James Potter Sr.), Julia Falcone (Lily Potter Jr.), Camden Armstrong (James Potter Jr.), Kyrus Jensen (Ludo Bagman), Marie Borst (The Trolley Witch), Camille Davis (Madam Hooch), Evan Stelzer (Karl Jenkins), Estes Stratman (Polly Chapman), Cayson Witt (Yann Fredericks), Keegan Brester (Craig Bowker Jr.), and Alivia Plautz & C.J. Koolen in the Ensemble

This production marks a milestone as Lincoln Southwest becomes the first high school in Nebraska to produce this spellbinding adaptation. Specially crafted for high school productions, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (High School Edition) allows young actors to portray the iconic roles of Harry, Hermione, Ron, and more, while using their own creativity to conjure the magic of the Wizarding World.

About Silver Hawk Theatre

Silver Hawk Theatre, inaugurated on November 7, 2002 at Lincoln Southwest High School, was the fruition of founding principal Mr. Jerry Wilks' vision for a premier theatre department, and is currently under the direction of Mr. Austyn McKee. During its 23 years of existence, the program has garnered national acclaim, including the Educational Theatre Association's Outstanding School Award in 2006 and 2015, and multiple Outstanding Musical Production and Outstanding Ensemble awards from Omaha Performing Arts' Nebraska Theater Academy. The theatre's excellence is further highlighted by its numerous performances at the International Thespian Festival, with mainstage productions in 2007, 2015, 2021, and most recently, the pilot production of Kinky Boots in 2022. Their 23rd season features an exciting lineup with How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in September 2024, A Christmas Carol in December 2024, and the Nebraska high school premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in April 2025.

Comments