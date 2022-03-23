Lied Center for Performing Arts Announces 2022-2023 Broadway Series

Hamilton, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Legally Blonde- The Musical, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Book of Mormon, On Your Feet, Stomp, and Madagascar will make up the 2022-2023 Glenn Korff Broadway series at the Lied Center! Five-show Broadway packages start at just $217 and include Hamilton, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Legally Blonde- The Musical, and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Broadway subscribers get first access to the four remaining shows as "package add-ons."

Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said, "Highlighted by Hamilton, this historic season represents a new high mark for Broadway at the Lied Center! We're proud to bring the biggest Broadway meaghits and show premieres to our state. From Hamilton to the glitz and glamor of Chicago, the family fun of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas to the high-energy hilarity of Legally Blonde- The Musical, and the Nebraska premiere of the groundbreaking Jagged Little Pill, this season has something for everyone! We're also thrilled to welcome back The Book of Mormon, which was seen by more than 14,000 Lied Center patrons in 2018, making it one of the most popular shows in our history. With the addition of On Your Feet! celebrating the unforgettable music of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, the heart-pounding rhythms of Stomp, and the all-ages joy of Madagascar, there is so much to celebrate at the Lied!"

Season packages, which include the same seats to five Glenn Korff Broadway Series shows and priority access to add-on productions, start at just $217.

Season package renewals and upgrades are available immediately to current subscribers. New season packages go on sale to the public on March 29, 2022 at 11am at liedcenter.org/broadway

2022-2023 Glenn Korff Broadway Series:

Chicago

October 25-28, 2022

4 performances

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

December 22-24, 2022

5 performances

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnii??cent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and helps remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. Don't miss what The New York Times calls "AN EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCE! 100 times better than any bedtime story."

Legally Blonde- The Musical

February 23-25, 2023

4 performances

OMG you guys!!! Legally Blonde - The Musical is coming to Lincoln! This fabulously fun and award-winning show is the ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot. Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde - The Musical will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway's brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.

Jagged Little Pill

April 25-30, 2023

7 performances

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). "Redemptive, rousing and real, JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." (The New York Times) You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

Hamilton

August 2-13, 2023

16 performances

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Season Package Add-on Productions

STOMP

November 3-4, 2022

2 performances

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to i??ll the stage with magnii??cent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, "If you haven't seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!" STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

On Your Feet!

January 27-28, 2023

2 performances

HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY. ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheering, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!" ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to i??nish!

The Book of Mormon

March 24-26, 2023

5 performances

The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.

Madagascar the Musical

April 15, 2023

2 performances

Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular. This smash hit musical features all of your favourite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and i??nd themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. This brand new musical from Dreamworks (Shrek The Musical) will leave audiences with no choice but to "Move It, Move It!"!