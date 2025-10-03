Lied Center Unveils 2025–2026 Live Webcast Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE has announced its 2025–2026 Live Webcast Season, once again giving audiences across the country the chance to experience exceptional performances from the comfort of home. The season package is priced at $99 and includes access to more than nine events. Individual webcast tickets will also be available for $20.

Launched during the pandemic to expand access, the Lied Center’s professional broadcast program continues to bring the best in music, theater, and dance to audiences everywhere, ensuring that geography is no barrier to world-class performances.

Highlights of the webcast season include the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis on November 2, and the multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir on November 13. Other featured artists include Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Aristo Sham (February 8), Swedish jazz multi-instrumentalist Gunhild Carling (February 20), and pianist Olga Kern (March 10). The season also brings high-energy performances from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers (April 4), crossover quartet Sons of Serendip (April 16), and rock legend Peter Noone with Herman’s Hermits (May 22). Rounding out the lineup are the world-renowned Glenn Miller Orchestra (June 18) and an original play, Capital City, inspired by Nebraska author Mari Sandoz’ novel, presented April 9–12 by Animal Engine Theatre Company.

The Lied Center, Nebraska’s performing arts center, presents iconic artists and diverse programming ranging from Broadway tours and symphony orchestras to cutting-Edge Theater and family events. In addition to its public performances, the Lied maintains a strong educational mission, with nearly every visiting artist engaging in outreach with students across the region.

Tickets

2025–2026 Virtual Season Packages and individual webcast tickets are available at liedcenter.org/webcast.