LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Open at The TADA Theatre in October

The award-winning TADA Theatre will present Little Shop of Horrors, the sci-fi horror comedy and beloved rock musical, beginning October 16. Featuring music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, the cult favorite blends doo-wop and Motown influences with a story about a hapless florist shop worker who discovers a bloodthirsty plant with a mind of its own.

The TADA staging will feature one of the most complex sets in the company’s history, as well as a series of professional puppets shipped in from California to bring Audrey II to life. Puppeteers Geoff Chenoweth and Paisley Buck will handle the plant onstage, while David Claus provides its iconic voice.

Robert D. Rook directs, with musical direction by Daniel Ikpeama and choreography by Cris Rook. The creative team also includes Jovany Holloway Corona (production management), Kevin Welch (technical coordination), Jenna Williamson (scenic coordination), Shelly Self (costume coordination), Jax Barkhaus (props coordination), and Robert D. Rook (lighting design). Audrey II is designed by Intermission Productions Inc.

Jack Welstead stars as Seymour Krelborn opposite Kylie Groves as Audrey. William Maltas plays Mr. Mushnik, with Jax Barkhaus as Orin Scrivello. The ensemble also features David Landis, Mariah Lieberman, Kristen Binder, Britt Sommer, Harold Scott, Delene Mcconnaha, Cole Peterson, and Judy Anderson.

Ticket Information

Little Shop of Horrors will run October 16 – November 2 at The TADA Theatre, 701 P Street in Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket District. A special Halloween performance on October 31 will include a costume contest with more than $300 in prizes. Tickets are available at tadatheatre.info, where pricing and detailed showtimes can also be found.