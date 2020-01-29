Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film Has Announced a New Performance Faculty Member

The Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced a new faculty member in performance. According to School Director, Christina Kirk, "We are thrilled that Rafael Untalan has accepted the position as Assistant Professor of Practice in performance in the Johnny Carson School." Untalan will begin teaching in the Fall 2020 semester.

Untalan's professional credits include extensive acting work at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival where he was a company member from 2005-2007. His credits also include a wide range of top regional theatres, including Arena Stage, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cleveland Playhouse, and the Colorado Shakespeare Festival. He has served as a guest artist/teaching artist at numerous academies and universities including ATMTC Academy, Radford University, University of Utah, Washington College and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Untalan received his MFA in Classical Acting from George Washington University, Washington, DC. "We look forward to Rafael joining the JCSTF family," said Kirk.





Related Articles Shows View More Omaha Stories

More Hot Stories For You