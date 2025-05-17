JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR On Stage at The TADA Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The TADA Theatre is proud to bring a fresh incarnation of the musical blockbuster Jesus Christ Superstar to the stage beginning June 12.

Featuring a dynamic cast, with music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is a global phenomenon and a theatrical powerhouse. The entertaining story is told entirely through song with the iconic rock score that contains such well-known numbers as "Superstar," "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and "Gethsemane."

Jesus Christ Superstar stars Daniel Ikpeama as Judas Iscariot, John Schnoor as Jesus Christ, Renée Elizabeth Turner as Mary Magdalene, David Rutz as Pontius Pilate, Scott Minks as King Herod, David Claus as Caiaphas and Kristen Binder as Annas. The remainder of the talented cast includes Jax Barkhaus, Ben Wiehe, Jovany Holloway Corona, Neal Franklin, Kaden Frazier, Tom Hinshaw, James Kula, Amber C. Nore, Cole Peterson, Candice Minks and Cathy Rutz.

Jesus Christ Superstar is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction by Cris Rook, choreography by Mandi Maser, production management by Alese Williams, conducted by Alicia Opoku, scenic coordination by Jenna Williamson, technical coordination by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Shelly Self, lighting design by Robert D. Rook, assistant technical coordination by Jovany Holloway Corona, and properties by Shelby Chesnut. The show is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and is sponsored by The Mill and The Hyatt Place.

Jesus Christ Superstar is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, June 12-29. Showtimes and ticket reservations can be found at www.tadatheatre.info.

Comments

