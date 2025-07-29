Disney’s FROZEN to Bring Broadway Magic to the Lied Center in August 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney’s smash-hit Broadway musical Frozen will melt hearts when it arrives at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE, for a limited 13-performance engagement from August 15 to 24, 2025.

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film, Frozen features all of the beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez alongside twelve new songs written exclusively for the stage. The Broadway production brings Arendelle to life with dazzling special effects, stunning costumes and sets, and a story of sisterhood, self-discovery, and true love that transcends any storm.

Set in a fantastical Nordic kingdom, the musical follows Princesses Anna and Elsa as they navigate the icy fallout of Elsa’s magical powers. With help from Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf the snowman, Anna embarks on a courageous journey to save her sister and her homeland.

This production of Frozen is licensed through Music Theatre International and presented in collaboration with Nebraska Repertory Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, Kansas City Starlight Theatre, and the Lied Center for Performing Arts. It features professional talent from across the country and continues the Lied Center’s mission to bring world-class entertainment and educational engagement to Nebraska audiences.

Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, by calling (402) 472-4747, or visiting the Lied Center box office. Youth tickets are half-price on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday evenings.