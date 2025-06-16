Disney's FROZEN On Sale At Lied Center This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets for Disney's Frozen go on sale at the Lied Center on Sale Wednesday, June 18 at 11am. For the first time in forever, experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm!

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney's Frozen includes all the film's beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage.

In the beautiful mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she's desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home - with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf.

Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, Frozen is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.

The Lied Center's continued partnership with the Nebraska Repertory Theatre makes it possible to license this production of Disney's Frozen through Music Theatre International. This production at the Lied Center features top professional talent from across the country. Produced in association with: Pittsburgh CLO, Kansas City Starlight Theatre, University of Nebraska: Nebraska Repertory Theatre & Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Comments