Comedian Brian Regan Returns To Lincoln This Month

Comedian Brian Regan returns to Lincoln in 2024! Tickets are available now for Regan's performance on Thursday, April 18 at the Lied Center.

FOCritics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country! Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian's non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brian is the rare guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, Brian was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, making 28 appearances on the CBS show.

Brian made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock's film, Top Five, and he is a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Brian has eight hour-long comedy releases. In 2015, Brian made history with his stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central's history.

Brian is a regular in Peter Farrelly's TV series, Loudermilk, streaming on Amazon Prime. Farrelly personally cast Brian in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser. Brian received praise for his portrayal of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family.

Brian's first Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, premiered to rave reviews on November 21, 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album. On February 23, 2021, Brian premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, which was shot at Tuachan Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater in Utah.

Brian stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld Executive Produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

Brian made his London debut on February 2, 2019 at The Leicester Square Theatre and he made his Kennedy Center debut with two sold-out shows on March 21 & 22, 2019. He appeared at Carnegie Hall on November 11, 2017 following years of performances in New York City's finest theaters including Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. Brian's tour has included visits to Denver's legendary 8600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 12,500-seat EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City.

Tickets

Tickets for Brian Regan at the Lied Center on Thursday, April 18 at 7:30pm are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and the Lied Center box office.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance.