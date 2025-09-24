Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BLUEBARN Theatre will present WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME by Heidi Schreck, running September 25 through October 12, 2025.

Directed by Susan Clement and featuring Katie Becker Colón, the acclaimed play returns by popular demand in a new staging at the BLUEBARN Theatre in Omaha.

Schreck’s Tony-nominated play blends personal stories and sharp humor to explore how the U.S. Constitution has shaped—and at times failed—four generations of women in her family. By interrogating belonging, identity, and whose rights are protected, the play challenges audiences to reconsider who truly belongs in America and how the document’s promises can be reimagined for the future.

The cast includes Katie Becker Colón (Heidi), Jon Hickerson (Legionnaire), Anna Conway and Kiley Melean (Debaters). The creative team features Stage Manager Nic Jansen, Scenic Designer Lisa TenHulzen, Lighting and Sound Designer Bill Kirby, Props Designer Amy Reiner, Costume Designer Jocelyn Reed, Debater Designer Denise Ervin, Sound Board Operator Mindy Cotner, Scenic Artist Craig Lee, and Master Carpenter/Electrician Shane Staiger.

Performances & Tickets

September 25 – October 12, 2025

Thurs–Sat at 7:30 p.m. | Wed Oct 8 at 7:30 p.m. | Sun Sep 28 at 6:00 p.m. | Sun Oct 5 at 2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. | Sun Oct 12 at 2:00 p.m.

ASL Performance: Fri Oct 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Audio Description: Sun Sep 28 & Sun Oct 5 at 6:00 p.m.

General Admission: $45 | Educator/Healthcare/Military: $40 | BLUCREW: $30

Engagement Events

Afterwords: Post-Show Chat with Cast & Creatives – Fri Sep 26, following the performance

Afterwords: What Does the Constitution Mean for Us? – Sat Oct 4, following the performance

Where Bold Minds Belong: Uniting Organizations for Change – Sat Oct 4, 6:45 p.m., BLUEBARN Lobby

Books in the Blue: Constitutional Conundrum – curated by Next Chapter Books

Art in the Blue: How to USA – curated by Josh Brown, featuring local visual artists; pre-show art chat Sun Oct 5 at 5:20 p.m.