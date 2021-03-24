Bluebarn Theatre To Present FOR BLACK TRANS GIRLS...

Bluebarn Theatre will present a virtual stage reading of For Black Trans Girls Who Gotta Cuss a Mother Fucker Out When Snatching an Edge Ain't Enough by Dane Figueroa Edidi.

The production streams on March 31st, 2021 at 7PM.

Love and justice for a new generation. Building on the legacy of Ntozake Shange's iconic for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Edidi's new work is, in her own words, "a celebration of Trans Women, Goddesshood, a lament for our fallen, a sword for our living, and a challenge to white supremacy, structural oppression, and any who would dare try to erase us from existence."

On March 31st, Transgender Day of Visibility, join us for a virtual presentation of For Black Trans Girls Who Gotta Cuss a Mother Fucker Out When Snatching an Edge Ain't Enough, a groundbreaking dramatic experience that centers and celebrates Black trans women and femmes.

For Black Trans Girls... features incredible talent drawn from across the country: the playwright herself, Dane Figueroa Edidi, Dezi Bing, L Morgan Lee, Kita Updike, and Omaha's own Dominique Morgan. FBTG is directed by Paige Hernandez and stage managed by Estrellita Beatriz.

Following the presentation, join us in community for a conversation with the playwright. Folks who purchase their tickets by 5pm on the day of the show will be invited to join the virtual talkback via zoom. The conversation will begin at 9pm.

Tickets:

General Admission Access: $25

Educators, Health Care Workers, and Military Personnel Access: $20

TRUBLU Members: Free

Digital tickets are now available to the general public at the following link: www.bluebarn.anywhereseat.com