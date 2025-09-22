Alex Lubischer's PIVOT to be Presented at Angels Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Angels Theatre Company will present PIVOT by Alex Lubischer as the first production of its 2025-26 Season. The play runs October 9-19 at The Stables at Wyuka, inside Wyuka Cemetery (3600 "O" Street). Performances begin at 7:00pm with Sunday matinees beginning at 2:00pm.

SYNOPSIS: Kara knows what she wants...A giant wedding reception, a father-daughter dance, and a solid three-year crop rotation plan for the farm. But when her wedding plans blow up in her face, Kara is prepared to upend the entire town of Milton, Nebraska, to fight for the future that should have been hers. PIVOT is a witty and honest play about tradition, change, and things you should never say to your in-laws.

PIVOT is written by Nebraska native Alex Lubischer. Hailing from Humphrey, Nebraska, Lubischer holds a BA from University of Southern California and an MFA from Yale. He is a former Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence at Roundabout Theatre Company. He has developed new work at Playwrights Horizons, Atlantic Theater Company, South Coast Repertory, Page 73, The Orchard Project, SPACE on Ryder Farm, Victory Gardens Theater, First Floor Theater, The Understudy, and Actors Theatre of Louisville. Lubischer has been a semifinalist for the P73 Playwriting Fellowship and a three-time finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. Other works include You Deserve to Be Here (Goodman Playwrights Unit commission and winner of The Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting) and Bobbie Clearly (produced at Roundabout Theatre Company in NYC and Steep Theatre in Chicago, a Jeff Award Winner for Outstanding New Play). He currently teaches playwriting at DePaul University and Bramble Theatre in Chicago.

The play is directed by Jamie Bullins, Angels Theatre Company's Interim Artistic Director and produced by Timothy W. Scholl. Nebraska Wesleyan Graduate Maia Gerdes is featured in her ATC debut as Kara Pfeifer. The cast includes ATC veteran actors Diane Gonzolas, Richard Nielsen, and Scott Shomaker. Zachary Kreifels returns for his second production with ATC as a newcomer in the Lincoln theatre community. Most recently, PIVOT was produced by Shelterbelt Theatre in Omaha, NE.

"Pivot is like a gripping novel that you cannot put down," says Jamie Bullins, the production's director. "Every page brings you in deeper to these people and their world, Milton. Which is a fictional small town in Nebraska, but, if you've been here for any significant period of time, you've been there and met these people. You know, it reminds me two specific novels that have had a profound effect on me as a reader, The Confederacy of Dunces (John Kennedy Toole) and Handling Sin (Michael Malone). Catch both of those when you can. You won't be disappointed. Alex touches us where we live. People who need a place. You don't want to miss this funny, poignant story that will stay with you long after your visit to the Wyuka Stables."