Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (Equity)

Joseph Morales - HAMILTON - OKC Broadway

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)

Zachary Wright - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Equity)

Charlie Monnot - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)

Joe Burleigh - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box

Best Actress in a Musical (Equity)

Erin Clemmons - HAMILTON - OKC Broadway

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)

Phoebe Butts - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (Equity)

Lexi Windsor - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)

Renee Krapff - ALMOST, MAINE - Pollard Theatre

Best Choreography (Equity)

Amy Reynolds-Reed - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Best Choreography (Non-Equity)

Danielle Shipley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

Best Costume Design (Equity)

Alyssa Couturier-Herndon - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design (Non-Equity)

Ibis Maimo - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - KidsAlive!

Best Director of a Musical (Equity)

Steven Smeltzer - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Equity)

Angela Polk - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Equity)

W. Jerome Stevenson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Non-Equity)

Audra Faust & Erica Tschida - LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage

Best Ensemble in a Musical (Equity)

HAMILTON - OKC Broadway

Best Ensemble In a Musical (Non-Equity)

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

Best Ensemble in a Play (Equity)

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble in a Play (Non-Equity)

LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage

Best Musical (Equity)

HAMILTON - OKC Broadway

Best Musical (Non-Equity)

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

Best Musical Director (Equity)

Mariann Searle - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre

Best Musical Director (Non-Equity)

Laura Himes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

Best New Work (Non-Equity)

THOSE WHO LIE BEYOND - 19th Century Hound

Best Play (Equity)

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre

Best Play (Non-Equity)

LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage

Best Scenic Design (Equity)

Ben Hall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Non-Equity)

Ben Hall - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Equity)

Easton Edwards - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)

Seth Paden - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Equity)

David Fletcher-Hall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)

Lance Overdorff - TONY AND TINA'S WEDDING - Stage Door Theater

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Equity)

Phoebe Butts - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)

Danielle Flesher Webb - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Equity)

Emily Pace - FROST NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)

Julia Seely - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Equity)

Carson Decker - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Non-Equity)

W. Jerome Stevenson - DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre

