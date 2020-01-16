Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical (Equity)
Joseph Morales - HAMILTON - OKC Broadway
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Zachary Wright - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Charlie Monnot - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Joe Burleigh - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box
Best Actress in a Musical (Equity)
Erin Clemmons - HAMILTON - OKC Broadway
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Phoebe Butts - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre
Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Lexi Windsor - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Renee Krapff - ALMOST, MAINE - Pollard Theatre
Best Choreography (Equity)
Amy Reynolds-Reed - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Choreography (Non-Equity)
Danielle Shipley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
Best Costume Design (Equity)
Alyssa Couturier-Herndon - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre
Best Costume Design (Non-Equity)
Ibis Maimo - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - KidsAlive!
Best Director of a Musical (Equity)
Steven Smeltzer - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Equity)
Angela Polk - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
Best Director of a Play (Equity)
W. Jerome Stevenson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre
Best Director of a Play (Non-Equity)
Audra Faust & Erica Tschida - LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage
Best Ensemble in a Musical (Equity)
HAMILTON - OKC Broadway
Best Ensemble In a Musical (Non-Equity)
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
Best Ensemble in a Play (Equity)
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre
Best Ensemble in a Play (Non-Equity)
LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage
Best Musical (Equity)
HAMILTON - OKC Broadway
Best Musical (Non-Equity)
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
Best Musical Director (Equity)
Mariann Searle - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre
Best Musical Director (Non-Equity)
Laura Himes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
Best New Work (Non-Equity)
THOSE WHO LIE BEYOND - 19th Century Hound
Best Play (Equity)
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre
Best Play (Non-Equity)
LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage
Best Scenic Design (Equity)
Ben Hall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre
Best Scenic Design (Non-Equity)
Ben Hall - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Equity)
Easton Edwards - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Seth Paden - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Equity)
David Fletcher-Hall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Lance Overdorff - TONY AND TINA'S WEDDING - Stage Door Theater
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Equity)
Phoebe Butts - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Danielle Flesher Webb - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Equity)
Emily Pace - FROST NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Julia Seely - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Equity)
Carson Decker - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Non-Equity)
W. Jerome Stevenson - DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
