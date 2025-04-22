WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE to be Presented at Carpenter Square Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carpenter Square Theatre's Season 41 will continue with "Women of a Certain Age," a delightful comedy with a twist by Steve Duprey, with performances April 11-27, 2025. Whether you are part of the 'certain age' club or just getting started, the play proves that life's twists and turns don't stop at any milestone. This story of resilience, reinvention, and the power of friendship speaks to anyone who has ever faced a crossroads-at 30, 50, or beyond. Packed with laughter, heart, and a few hard-earned lessons, it's a reminder that the next chapter is always yours to write.

All performances are at the theatre's venue located at 1009 W. Reno in downtown Oklahoma City with ten performances scheduled over three weeks. Specific dates and times are:

8 p.m. Fridays -Saturdays, April 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 17 and 24; and 2 p.m. Sundays, April 20 and 27.

Four college friends, now in their sixties, meet for a weekend at a cabin in the woods, but this reunion includes an unexpected visitor. Mary brings along a baby just a few weeks old who has been abandoned. Soon, they are trying to figure out what's next; for the mother, for the baby, and for the four of them. Through their research, the ladies discover that the child (still with no name) could be adopted, even by women of their age, but that adoption agencies are more likely to grant adoption to married couples. Hmm... what to do? This character-driven comedy has some bawdy language and a fun twist at the end.

Terry Veal directs a cast of veteran area actors. Toby Tobin is Nancy, the oldest of the group who makes sure everyone stays in touch, while Jean Wellfare is Ruth, her friend who swears like a sailor, but has a heart of gold. Jennifer Howard portrays Mary, the youngest friend who is still working at her real estate firm. Shawn Witcher plays Mary, the instigator of their group and the most likely to get them into trouble. Ms. Howard is making her CST debut, while Ms. Tobin and Ms. Witcher have not performed with the theater in decades. The Production Team includes stage managers Spencer Hankins and Roger Oxford and crew member John Bradshaw. Set design is by Ben Hall, and the light design is by Brayden Pogson and assistant Jamison Rhoads. Costumes are by Elin Bhaird, and props are by Rhonda Clark. Rick Allen Lippert handles sound design for the production.

The theater is pleased to display the artwork of Deborah Riddle in the Tannenbaum Gallery during the play's run. Deborah works mainly with oils and her style is contemporary impressionist, with bright colors and bold brush strokes.

