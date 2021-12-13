Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; Painted Sky Opera's AS ONE Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Oklahoma:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

KC Goldsby - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 51%

Patrick Towne - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 33%

Lyn Cramer - SHE LOVES ME - OU University Theatre 15%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Fry - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 42%

Jenny Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 16%

Alyssa Couturier - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 16%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Lloyd Cracknell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 45%

Becky McGuigan - LA SERVA PADRONA/SERVICE PROVIDER - Painted Sky Opera 20%

Brian Butler - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 20%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Trevor Mastin - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 29%

Erin Clemons - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD House Courtyard 17%

Scott Guthrie - RENT - University of Central Oklahoma 14%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Molly Johnson - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 52%

Rob Glaubitz - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 35%

Rob Glaubitz - LA SERVA PADRONA/SERVICE PROVIDER - Painted Sky Opera 13%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Patrick Towne - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 41%

Alicia Tafoya - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 13%

Rhonda Clark - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 13%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Jacob Musgrove - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 61%

Alissa Mortimer - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 39%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Rob Glaubitz - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 26%

Alicia Tafoya - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 19%

Kris Kuss - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 14%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Molly Johnson - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 66%

Rob Glaubitz - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 34%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tanner Rippee - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 52%

Scott Hynes - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 22%

Blaine Denny - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 11%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 36%

INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 17%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD House Courtyard 15%

Best Musical (Professional)

AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 46%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 34%

SKELETON CREW - Carpenter Square Theater 20%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

KC Goldsby - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 25%

Caleb Barnett - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD House Courtyard 13%

Martin Kamm - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 12%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Caleb Barnett - GREASE - Lyric 66%

Lauren Cook - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 18%

Tynan Davis - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 13%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Mia Lashley - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 32%

Lois Brennemen - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 14%

Ed Spinelli - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 9%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Jerome Stevenson - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 79%

Kamron McClure - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 21%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Lauren Cook - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 56%

Tynan Davis - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 32%

Ben Edquist - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 12%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Tiffany Tuggle - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 26%

Kat Adams - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 24%

Christine Lanning - SORRY, WRONG NUMBER - Carpenter Square Theater 23%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 45%

1984 - 3rd Act Theatre 11%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 11%

Best Play (Professional)

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 46%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 33%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 16%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 33%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Tonight Series @ UCO 24%

INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 16%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Threatre 43%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 35%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 17%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brett Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 32%

Kristy Benson - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 28%

Ben Hall - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 18%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Scott Hynes - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 67%

Scott Hynes - LA SERVA PADRONA/SERVICE PROVIDER - Painted Sky Opera 33%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Samantha Aldridge - AINT MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD Courtyard 43%

Brett Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 31%

Barry Thurman - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 15%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 57%

SORRY WRONG, NUMBER - Carpenter Square Theater 22%

MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 21%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Madison Auld - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 20%

Caleb Barnett - RENT - University of Central Oklahoma 16%

Ella Latham - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

McKenzie Irby - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 31%

Cam Taylor - YELLOW - Jewelbox 15%

Kat Adams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Jewel Box Theatre 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Charlie Monnot - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 64%

Susan Riley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 36%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Christine Jolly - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 37%

Ed Spinelli - A POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE - Carpenter Square Theater 21%

Terry Veal - SORRY WRONG NUMBER - Carpenter Square 19%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

SWEENEY TODD - University of Central Oklahoma 29%

ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 27%

RENT - UCO Mitchell Hall 23%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Civic Center 75%

PAGLIACCI - Painted Sky Opera 25%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre 47%

HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre 16%

SHERLOCK HOLMES - 3rd Act Theatre 16%