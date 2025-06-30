Tickets on Sale For the Oklahoma City Community College 2025–26 Performing Arts Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) is now offering season ticket subscriptions for the OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center (VPAC) 2025–26 Performing Arts Series.

The season opens on Oct. 22 with “Hasta La Muerte,” a two-act theatrical and musical journey honoring the traditions of Día de los Muertos while reimagining Mexican folklore through the lens of love, loss and spiritual transformation.

On Nov. 13, experience the world-renowned Grand Kyiv Ballet’s presentation of “Snow White.” See the fairy tale brought to life, with stunning choreography and a beautiful score by Polish composer Bogdan Pavlovsky.

In 2026, “Afrique en Cirque” brings the vibrancy of West African culture to the stage on Jan. 13 with a thrilling fusion of acrobatics, music and dance from Kalabanté Productions. Founded by Yamoussa Bangoura, this Montreal-based company showcases the richness of African artistry with every gravity-defying leap and beat.

“National Geographic Live: Engineering Life in Space” will be presented on April 23, when the audience will discover how remote landscapes and zero-gravity environments are shaping the next generation of space technology and the future of human life beyond our planet.

“This season, we invite you to embark on an unforgettable journey, where stories and cultures blend to create dynamic, breathtaking performances that explore life’s most profound themes — from the celebration of life and death to the wonders of human ingenuity,” said Mark Levine, director of the VPAC at OCCC.

For more information and to purchase season ticket subscriptions, visit occc.edu/tickets or call 405-682-7579. Individual show tickets will be available starting July 1.

The Visual and Performing Arts Center (VPAC) is a 1,055-seat, state-of-the-art theater space located on the north end of the OCCC campus. There is no charge for parking.

Follow Oklahoma City Community College’s VPAC on Facebook and Instagram for updates and upcoming events.

