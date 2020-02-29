The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts Reveals Second Season Lineup

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts today announced its 2020-2021 performance lineup, which includes an array of programming in its cutting-edge performance facility and outdoor plaza from Sept. 2020 to May 2021.

The Philadelphia Orchestra will kick off The McKnight Center's second season with a spectacular celebration of classical musical led by globally recognized conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin. On Sept. 25, the orchestra will perform Beethoven's epic 9th Symphony, with the chorus performed by the combined talents of the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir and the OSU Concert Chorale. While in Stillwater, the orchestra will lead a residency for music students at Oklahoma State University's Greenwood School of Music that will include a special educational concert for students in Stillwater Public Schools in addition to masterclasses.

Other slated performances include popular touring Broadway musicals such as South Pacific, STOMP, Chicago the Musical and the theatrical parody Potted Potter, and musical experiences from all genres, including Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, and the renowned male classical vocal ensemble Chanticleer. Esteemed dance companies bring world-class movement to the new season and include performances of iconic works by the Martha Graham Dance Company and Tulsa Ballet. Additionally, impressive instrumentalists Canadian Brass, Chris Botti, Itzhak Perlman, Melodica Men and organist Peter Krasinski round out the season. Renowned pianist Anne-Marie McDermott will return as Artistic Director for the fourth annual Chamber Music Festival, featuring Anthony McGill, principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera soprano Susanna Phillips and the Escher String Quartet.

The McKnight Center built upon the world-class offerings from its Inaugural Season to craft a second season lineup with increased diversity in programming. From added performances in its Broadway series and dance performances to a Family Series with concerts geared toward young children and pricing that can accommodate large families, The McKnight Center's second season lineup has something for everyone.

"Following the monumental success of its Inaugural Season, we are ecstatic about The McKnight Center's second season lineup," said Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis. "Next season is filled with a diverse range of programming, further solidifying The McKnight Center as a beacon of art and culture in the region."

The renewal ticket period for existing subscribers began Feb. 29 and new subscribers can purchase curated performance packages beginning May 6. Create Your Own ticket packages will be on-sale May 18, followed by single ticket sales on June 1.

"We're thrilled to unveil The McKnight Center's sophomore season lineup, which follows the Inaugural Season's lead in offering world-class programming and impactful learning opportunities that will have a lasting impact on students and the community," said The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. "We're able to offer more diversity in programming next season, featuring outstanding dance companies, multiple choral performances, multi-media presentations in partnership with National Geographic, and even presenting the eclectic and celebrated band Pink Martini."

"We've put a lot of thought into curating a season that truly has something for everyone," continued Blakeman.

"Our goal for The McKnight Center was to expand the number of cultural opportunities for Oklahoma State University students and to provide unrivaled learning experiences for our community," said Ross McKnight, OSU alumni and philanthropist. "It's exciting to see our vision come to life through the presentation of these incredible artists."

The McKnight Center's 2020-2021 season will kick off on Sept. 20 with a concert by the Melodica Men, part of its new Family Series. A grand celebration will follow on Sept. 25 when the Philadelphia Orchestra takes the stage. Tickets to the Sept. 25 opening celebration include parking and access to a pre-concert reception. To guarantee access to tickets, join The McKnight Center family of subscribers at (405) 744-9999. For more information about The McKnight Center, visit McKnightCenter.org.

2020-21 Second Season Performance Lineup

Melodica Men | Sept. 20, 2020, 3:00 PM

Philadelphia Orchestra: Ode to Joy |Sept. 25, 2020, 7:30 PM

Philadelphia Orchestra: Old World, New World | Sept. 26, 2020, 5:00 PM

Chicago the Musical | Oct. 16 and Oct. 17, 2020, 7:30 PM

Chanticleer | Oct. 22, 2020, 7:30 PM

Nosferatu: Silent Film with Live Organ by Peter Krasinski | Oct. 29, 2020, 7:30 PM

4th Annual Chamber Music Festival with Anne-Marie McDermott, Anthony McGill, Susanna Phillips and Escher String Quartet

On-Stage Soiree | Nov. 5, 2020, 6:00 PM; Music Among Friends | Nov. 6, 2020, 7:30 PM; Conversations in Music | Nov. 8, 2020, 3:00 PM

Potted Potter | Nov. 10, 2020, 7:00 PM

Tulsa Ballet's The Nutcracker | Dec. 5, 7:00 PM and Dec. 6, 2020, 2:00 PM

Canadian Brass | Jan. 30, 2021, 7:30 PM

National Geographic Live! Pink Boots and a Machete | Jan. 31, 2021, 3:00 PM

South Pacific | Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, 2021, 7:30 PM

Itzhak Perlman Feb. 11, 2021, 7:30 PM

Ricky Skaggs Feb. 27, 2021, 7:30 PM

National Geographic Live! Exploring Mars | March 7, 2021, 3:00 PM

Martha Graham Dance Company | March 9, 2021, 7:30 PM

Chris Botti | March 26, 2021, 7:30 PM

Pink Martini | April 1, 2021, 7:30 PM

STOMP | April 22 and April 23, 2021, 7:30 PM

Sugar Free Allstars and Lucas Ross | May 1, 2021, 3:00 PM

About the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University is a world-class epicenter for the arts dedicated to attracting celebrated national and international programs with notable performing arts productions and artists. The McKnight Center is an expression of Oklahoma State University's commitment to the arts to inspire and transform lives through artistic excellence, creative experiences and impactful learning opportunities. To learn more, visit McKnightCenter.org.





