The Longest Johns and Home Free Bring INTO THE DEEP Tour to Tulsa PAC

The Into the Deep Tour featuring The Longest Johns and Home Free will come to Tulsa PAC in September. The performance will take place on September 18 at 7:30 pm.

In a landmark moment for vocal music fans across the globe, all-vocal country sensation Home Free and viral sea shanty powerhouse The Longest Johns are joining forces for a once-in-a-lifetime co-headline tour. Blending heartland harmony with maritime melody, this dynamic collaboration brings together two globally beloved groups who have carved out their own unique spaces in the modern music landscape — and now, they’re ready to take the stage together.

Home Free, known for their 830+ million YouTube views and viral hit, “Sea Shanty Medley,” that’s been streamed over 514 million times. The Longest Johns revived sea shanties with their hit "Wellerman," and have released albums like Voyage (2024). With each group bringing their signature style and infectious energy, audiences will be treated to collaborative performances, surprise mashups, and unforgettable moments of musical camaraderie.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, this tour is set to be one of the most unique and memorable live music events of the year. Home Free and The Longest Johns are ready to bring harmony from land and sea — and they’re inviting the world to sing along.

