THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns to Lyric at The Plaza Stage in October

Join Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, Riff Raff, Brad, Janet and the cast of cult favorites when they time warp back to the Plaza Theatre next month in Lyric Theatre's 2022 edition of the fan-favorite The Rocky Horror Show.



Opening Wednesday, October 5, the Texas-themed production runs through Sunday, October 30, at Lyric at the Plaza, 1725 NW 16 St.

"In the past, we've set the show in a '50s drive-in, a sideshow, an '80s glam/rock club, and a southern gothic mansion," said Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. "This year, we take our cue from a line the narrator shares early in the show: 'It seemed a fairly ordinary night when Brad Majors, and his fiancée Janet Weiss...two ordinary healthy kids...left Denton that late November evening...' Jeffrey Meek, our resident costume designer, proposed that we set the show in Denton, Texas...because what's scarier than Texas! The show will have everything you love about Rocky Horror, but with a Texas-sized twist!"



The stage production, later adapted into a movie, is a humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror "B" movies of the 1930s through the early 1960s. The musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught with a flat tire in a storm and seeking assistance at the eerie mansion of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank 'N' Furter. While at the home, the scientist unveils his newest creation, a Frankenstein-style monster in the form of a physically perfect muscle man named Rocky, complete "with blond hair and a tan." As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet are introduced to a houseful of wild characters, who lead the audience in the iconic dance, The Time Warp!



Starring as Frank 'N' Furter is Dallas-based actor Lee Walter. Fresh off their summer performances with Lyric at the Civic Center, Logan Corley will play Brad and Matthew Alvin Brown is cast as Riff Raff. Making their Lyric Theatre debut will be Sadie Koopman as Janet and Joshua Morgan Thompson as Rocky. The cast also includes Emily J. Pace (Columbia), Mario Matthews (Eddie/Dr. Scott), Gabriella Rae Jimenez (Magenta/Usherette), Lyn Cramer (Narrator) and Kat Metcalfe, Mariah Warren, Sheridan McMichael and Caleb Barnett as Phantoms. Additional casting includes Sierra Sikes, Bradley Baker, Hagen Wano and Elizabeth Delgado-Savage as swings/understudies.

The Rocky Horror Show is directed by Michael Baron and features choreography from Kaylene Snarsky and musical direction by Brian Hamilton. Other production staff include Fabian J. Garcia (Lighting Design), Dillon Bertholf (Set Design), Jeffrey Meek (Costume Design), Amanda Schnake (Props Design) and Corey Ray (Sound Design). The production will be stage managed by Kristina Lenkowsky.



Patrons are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters from the show. Additionally, audience participation prop bags will be available for purchase for just $5. (Outside props are not permitted.)



The Rocky Horror Show originally premiered in London in 1973, running nearly 3,000 performances over the following seven years. In 1974, the production opened in Los Angeles and debuted on Broadway in 1975, earning one Tony Award nomination. That same year, it was adapted into the film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, starring its writer, Richard O'Brien, as Riff Raff, and actor Tim Curry, reprising his role as Dr. Frank 'N' Furter.



Single tickets to The Rocky Horror Show start at just $25. This show contains strong language and mature themes. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted. For more information, visit LyricTheatreOKC.org or call Lyric's box office at (405) 524-9312.



Producing Partner for Lyric's production is 84 Hospitality Group/Empire Slice House. Annual season support for Lyric Theatre is provided by Devon Energy, The Chickasaw Nation, Allied Arts, The Oklahoman, the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.