SWEENEY TODD Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is coming to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma next year. Performances will run July 28, 2026 - August 2, 2026.

Welcome to Fleet Street, where the razors are sharp, and the pies are… questionable. Sweeney Todd slices through the competition as an 8-time Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon. With Stephen Sondheim’s deliciously devious score and Hugh Wheeler’s wicked wit, this gothic tale has thrilled audiences (and made them a bit nervous about barbers) since its Broadway debut. Sweeney Todd, the brooding barber with a bone to pick, returns to grimy 19th-century London in search of justice. But justice, it seems, is best served with a crust. Enter Mrs. Lovett, the entrepreneurial pie-maker whose business is going nowhere fast—until Todd’s special brand of “close shaves” gives her menu a sinister upgrade.

Dark, dazzling, and devilishly funny, Sweeney Todd is a musical where revenge is a dish best baked—and every haircut could be your last. Expect the spectacular when Canterbury Voices joins Lyric to bring this thrilling, dark musical to breathtaking life.

Love Theater in Oklahoma? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More