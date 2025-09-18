 tracker
SISTER ACT Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Performances run July 7 - 12, 2026.

By: Sep. 18, 2025
SISTER ACT Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Image
Sister Act is coming to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma next summer. This show was Tony-nominated for Best Musical, and the winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score!

Get ready to raise your voice… and your spirits! It’s the 1970s, and disco diva-on-the-rise Deloris Van Cartier is dreaming of the spotlight—but instead finds herself on the run after witnessing a murder by her not-so-secret gangster boyfriend. The cops stash her in the last place anyone would think to look: a convent!

Trading sequins for a habit isn’t exactly Deloris’s style—but when she takes over the struggling choir, the convent will never be the same. With funky gospel rhythms, powerhouse vocals, and show-stopping numbers, you’ll enjoy this joyful, feel-good celebration of music, community, and finding your voice in the most unexpected place.

Who doesn’t love a nun choir? Experience the musical that proves sometimes, salvation comes with a beat.



