Rocklahoma Daily Music Schedule Detailed

Rock and metal fans from across America and around the globe will unite at Rocklahoma from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1 at Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma, for America's Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party. This annual gathering promises its best lineup yet, featuring unforgettable performances and the wildest tailgates and after-hours parties in the Rocklahoma campgrounds.

This year's Rocklahoma will be the biggest ever, headlined by Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, and Halestorm on Friday; Disturbed, A Day To Remember, and Skillet on Saturday; and Slipknot, Lamb of God, and Mastodon on Sunday. The festival also boasts an impressive roster of top rock and metal acts, including Clutch, Nothing More, Kerry King, Coal Chamber, and Tom Keifer, among others. Renowned rock personality Eddie Trunk will host the event.

Fans can now plan their Rocklahoma experience with the performance schedule available online HERE and through the new Rocklahoma mobile app (www.rocklahoma.com/mobileapp). The app lets fans personalize their schedules, learn more about the bands, view festival maps, and more.

Exclusive Highlights for Rocklahoma 2024:

Slipknot: Celebrating 25 years of their self-titled album

Lamb of God: Celebrating 20 years of their Ashes of the Wake album with a special set featuring songs from the album and fan favorites

Mastodon: Performing their landmark Leviathan album in its entirety to mark its 20th anniversary

Avenged Sevenfold: Their first Rocklahoma appearance and final performance of 2024

Nothing More: Showcasing their new album Carnal, featuring the #1 rock radio hit "If It Doesn't Hurt"

A Day To Remember: Making their Rocklahoma debut

Kerry King: Performing solo for the first time at Rocklahoma, playing Slayer hits and songs from his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise

Sleep Theory: Gaining a devout fanbase with viral hits and holding the #2 rock song in the country

The Plot In You: Their single “Left Behind” has over 30 million Spotify streams and is gaining momentum

The festivities kick off with the campgrounds opening on Sunday, August 25 at 12pm. All weekend pass holders are invited to the official Rocklahoma Pre-Party on Thursday, August 29 starting at 5pm, presented by DEB Concerts at The Roadhouse on the festival grounds. The pre-party will feature performances by Tom Keifer, Faster Pussycat, Skarlett Roxx, and Eyebolt. The Roadhouse will also offer food trucks, a full-service bar, and a social area for friends to gather throughout the festival.

Additionally, fans can vote for Miss Rocklahoma 2024, determining the finalists who will compete on the main stage during the festival. Miss Rocklahoma 2023, Dani Ward from Edmond, OK, will pass on the crown.

Single day, weekend and camping passes are still available at www.rocklahoma.com. Fans seeking a bit more flexibility in their purchase can “buy now and pay later” with ShopPay, securing their festival pass and paying after the event by purchasing at https://dwprocklahoma.com.

Check out the Rocklahoma music schedule below (subject to change). Gates open at 11am daily.

Friday, August 30 Freedom Stage Renegade Stage 9:55 PM Avenged Sevenfold 9:05 PM Wage War 8:10 PM Evanescence 7:25 PM Coal Chamber 5:35 PM Halestorm 4:50 PM Kim Dracula 4:10 PM The Warning 3:35 PM Sleep Theory 3:00 PM Tim Montana 2:25 PM Holy Wars 1:25 PM Eva Under Fire DEB Concerts Stage 6:30 PM Vixen 12:20 PM Enuff Z'Nuff 11:35 AM Dime Store Riot Saturday, August 31 Freedom Stage Renegade Stage 10:00 PM Disturbed 9:05 PM Clutch 8:00 PM A Day To Remember 7:15 PM Pop Evil 5:35 PM Skillet 4:55 PM Bad Wolves 4:10 PM Badflower 3:35 PM Austin Meade 3:00 PM Des Rocs 2:25 PM Another Day Dawns 1:25 PM Royale Lynn DEB Concerts Stage 6:25 PM Atomic Punks 12:20 PM Color Of Chaos 11:35 AM Surge Sunday, September 1 Freedom Stage Renegade Stage 9:35 PM Slipknot 8:45 PM Nothing More 7:50 PM Lamb of God 7:10 PM Giovannie & The Hired Guns 5:30 PM Mastodon 4:55 PM The Plot In You 4:10 PM Kerry King 3:35 PM Set It Off 3:00 PM Oxymorrons 2:25 PM Any Given Sin 1:25 PM Vended DEB Concerts Stage 6:20 PM Winger 12:20 PM Raven's Banquet 11:35 AM Ten Cent Revenge Thursday, August 29 – Camping Pre-Party DEB Concerts Stage 10:40 PM Tom Keifer 9:20 PM Faster Pussycat 8:05 PM Skarlett Roxx 7:00 PM Eyebolt

Now in its 18th year, Rocklahoma had a record-breaking 2023 with over 70,000 fans in attendance. Established in 2007, Rocklahoma has grown into a cornerstone of the rock music festival circuit, attracting fans worldwide to its unparalleled rock and roll party atmosphere. The festival showcases top rock artists on three stages, with a wide range of onsite camping amenities and VIP packages that embody the festival's motto: “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.”

Rocklahoma is proud to host Anheuser Busch, AT&T, Astral Tequila, Captain Morgan Rum, DEB Concerts, Dixxon Flannel, Divergent Services, Green Country Chevy Dealers, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Oklahoma, IcyBreeze, Island Noodles, Jack Daniel's, Monster Energy, Parlor Root Beer, Red Dirt Hat, RT 66 RV's, Sunbelt, T-Mobile, Take Me Home, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and vIVe Hydration.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, at 1421 West 450 Road in Pryor, OK. Rockin Red Dirt Ranch is an ideal venue for a multi-day festival, offering onsite camping with restrooms and shower houses, a general store, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas, and more.

Rocklahoma is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, America's largest independent producer of music festivals, in collaboration with Pryor Creek Music Festivals.

