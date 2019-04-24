RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Playing at Civic Center Music Hall 4/26 - 4/27
RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES is playing at Civic Center Musical Hall in Oklahoma from April 26 to 27, 2019.
In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing the Beatles" (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate the best of Abbey Road with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.
For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.okcciviccenter.com/event-calendar/event-detail/2019/04/26/default-calendar/rain