Poncan Theatre Continues to Offer Free Summer Movies

The Poncan Theatre is continuing to offer free summer movies this year, event amidst the health crisis, thanks to an anonymous donor, Ponca City News reports.

While attendance at the theatre has seen a 40% decrease this year, it has still seen an outpouring of support from the community.

Safety measures have been put in place, including the encouragement of face masks, regular cleanings and signs to enforce social distancing.

"Right now, I'm concentrating on keeping the space available and open to the community." said James. "Shows currently aren't booking, but we like to give back to the community and let people use the space for birthdays and weddings and it is very easy to social distance in a large space."

However, the theatre does still need some help.

"The easiest thing I can ask from the community at this point is if someone owns a local business, we could benefit from their services," said James. "Whether it is a a new lighting system or painting walls."

Upcoming events at the venue include a screening of the movie Labyrinth on September 12, as well as the Harry Potter movies throughout the months of October and November.

